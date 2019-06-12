Wednesday June 12th Morning Sports

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jorge Polanco scored the tying run on a wild pitch and Marwin Gonzalez hit the go-ahead RBI single in Minnesota’s three-run rally in the eighth inning, giving the Twins a 6-5 victory over the Seattle Mariners. Polanco, who entered the game second in the American League in batting, reached base all four times he batted. He tried for a hustle double on each of his three hits, beating the tag at second base twice.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have signed their first-round draft pick, high school infielder Keoni Cavaco. Cavaco was in Minnesota to tour Target Field and finalize his contract, which came with a $4.05 million signing bonus. That’s $147,300 below the assigned slot value for the 13th overall selection. Cavaco, who turned 18 on June 2, played third base and shortstop for Eastlake High School in Chula Vista, California.

MASON CITY — Mason City used two runs to start the ballgame and then four more in the fifth on their way to a 6-2 win over Clear Lake in non-conference softball, as you heard last night on AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB. After the Mohawks executed a double-steal for the first run of the game, pitcher McKenna Mentink had an RBI single. After a 45-minute rain delay, both teams were scoreless until Mason City batted around in the fifth, plating four more runs. Mentink picked up the win, giving up two unearned runs on eight hits, striking out five. Mason City improves to 7-7 on the season and will host top-ranked in Class 5A Waukee tonight. Clear Lake drops to 3-5 and will host St. Edmond in North Central Conference play tonight.

— other high school softball last night

AGWSR 9, Newman 5

Clarksville 6, North Butler 1

Osage 5, Denver 2

— high school baseball last night

Newman 9, Alburnett 2

MASON CITY – NIACC first baseman Fox Leum has been selected as a third-team NJCAA Division II all-American becoming the 11th player in school history to earn baseball all-American honors.

Leum, who will play next season at Coastal Carolina, hit .392 with 24 home runs, which led NJCAA Division II. Leum also had 10 doubles, 69 RBIs and drew 53 walks.

Leum was also a first-team all- Region XI selection and was a member of the NJCAA Division II North Plains all-district team.

Leum was the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference and NJCAA Division II national player of the week for the week of April 29-May 5.

Leum is the first NIACC baseball player to earn all-American honors since Malique Ziegler was a first-team outfield selection in 2016.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Former Michigan wide receiver Oliver Martin has transferred to Iowa, his hometown school. The Hawkeyes have announced that Martin, a former four-star recruit from Iowa City West High who originally spurned them for the Wolverines, has joined the program as a redshirt sophomore. The 6-foot-1 Martin caught 11 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown last season for Michigan before entering the transfer portal.

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings and tight end Kyle Rudolph have agreed to terms on a contract extension. The deal keeps the team’s longest-tenured offensive player in place despite a tight salary cap situation. Rudolph had entered the final year of his previous contract with a $7.25 million non-guaranteed salary, putting him at risk for being released after Alabama tight end Irv Smith Jr. was drafted in the second round. Rudolph, a two-time Pro Bowl pick, had 64 receptions for 634 yards in 2018.

IOWA CITY — Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery says his roster is set after some unexpected off season losses. Leading scorer Tyler Cook opted for the pros. Senior guard Isaiah Moss is now at Kansas, one of two players to transfer and senior point guard Jordan Bohannon may opt for a redshirt year following off season surgery. Suddenly, a team that returned nearly everyone from last year’s team that made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament will have a different look.

McCaffery says roster management at the end of every season is the “new normal”.

While the Hawkeyes lost experience depth should not be an issue. Cordell Pemsl and Jack Nunge return up front after redshirting while freshman point guard Joe Touissaint and grad transfer Bakari Evelyn from Valparaiso add depth in the backcourt.

Junior center Luka Garza was surprised by the changes.

Garza says it has not altered his expectations for next season.

Sophomore guard Joe Wieskamp will be counted on to be more of a leader next season.