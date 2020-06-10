Wednesday June 10th Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins classic — 7:00
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — 2016 Clear Lake Lions baseball post-season — Class 2A state quarterfinal vs. Denver — 7:00
IOWA CITY — The son of University of Iowa strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle has announced he’s transferring from the Hawkeye football program. Linebacker Dillon Doyle made his intentions known via Twitter on Tuesday. Dillon Doyle’s announcement comes three days after his father was placed on paid administrative leave, pending an external investigation into a series of claims of mistreatment by former players. Doyle in his tweet thanked the program, saying it was his dream to wear the Tiger Hawk. He also thanked his teammates and others in the community for their overwhelming support the past few days. Dillon Doyle was a redshirt sophomore who played in all 13 games this past season, recording 23 tackles and a forced fumble. He appeared in four games as a true freshman in 2018, mainly on special teams.
DES MOINES — The Great Plains Athletic Conference will follow the guidelines of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics and offer a nine game football season this fall. The NAIA will allow football practice to begin on August 15. Corey Westra is commissioner of the GPAC.
The teams will play a nine game, complete conference schedule. Westra says a shortened season is better than no season.
The move means Drake will be searching for an opponent for their season opener. The Bulldogs were scheduled to host GPAC member Hastings of Nebraska on September third.
Westra says most all of the scheduling changes for the GPAC will be in the sport of volleyball, which will be limited to 22 dates.
Iowa schools Morningside, Briar Cliff, Dordt and Northwestern are members of the GPAC.
AMES, Iowa – Iowa State will face defending Pac-12 champion Oregon in the first round of the Emerald Coast Classic on Friday, Nov. 27 at 8:30 p.m. (CT).
The Cyclones will then play either Illinois or Florida on Sunday, Nov. 29 at either 3 p.m. or 5:30 p.m.
The games, which will be played on the campus of Northwest Florida State College in Niceville, Florida, will be televised on CBS Sports Network.
The Cyclones won the 2015 Emerald Coast Classic, defeating Virginia Tech and Illinois. Monte Morris was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.