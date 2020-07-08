Wednesday July 8th Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Clear Lake softball vs. Newman — 7:30
CHARLES CITY — The Waverly-Shell Rock school district says it is continuing to investigate comments made to an African-American baseball player from Charles City during a game in Waverly on June 27th. The district’s statement says, ” Any reports that indicate that the individual or individuals who made the comments are known are rumors.” The district says it is still investigating.
The 17-year-old player, Jeremiah Chapman, was interviewed by C-N-N about the comments, which he says included “You’re only here because of George Floyd.” “I started getting very emotional — but I didn’t show it. I was about to tear up and stuff. Because I took it like they wanted me dead because he passed, and that really hurt me,” Chapman said.
Chapman’s mother, Keisha Cunnings, said even before the incident Chapman disliked being African American. “Jerimiah is my one child that struggled with his color as far as being black, he doesn’t want to be black. I wasn’t happy, but I was relieved that it did happen to him because I wanted him to acknowledge and not be so naive that things like this couldn’t happen to him,” Cunnings said.
Chapman has received nationwide support since the reporting of the incident.
The Northeast Iowa Conference, the conference where Charles City and Waverly-Shell Rock play, came out with their own statement: “We will not tolerate acts of racism, bigotry, or hate from participants, employees, or spectators at our events.”
DENVER — Newman scored three in the first and then plated nine in the fifth for a 12-1 win at Denver last night in non-conference baseball. Max Burt was 3-for-4 with two runs batted in while Josh Fitzsimmons and Nash Holmgaard also knocked in a pair of runs. Jacob Nelson picked up the win, allowing only three hits and striking out one. Newman is now 12-3 on the season and will host Dike-New Hartford tonight.
— other baseball from Tuesday
Rockford 5, Aplington-Parkersburg 3
Northwood-Kensett 7, North Union 6
West Fork 9, Forest City 7
Algona 11, Bishop Garrigan 0
— softball from Tuesday
Aplington-Parkersburg 10, Rockford 0
Central Springs 12, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0
Osage 11, Riceville 1
West Fork 14, Forest City 9
Algona 9, Bishop Garrigan 2
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins signed Rich Hill with the expectation he would be available around midseason. The 40-year-old is coming off elbow surgery. With the start of the season pushed back four months by the virus outbreak, Hill is on track to be ready for the rotation right away. The Twins are scheduled to open on the road against the Chicago White Sox on July 24. Hill signed a one-year contract with the Twins this winter. He spent the last four seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers and had a procedure to repair his ulnar collateral ligament in late October.
CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa coach Ben Jacobson says standout guard A.J. Green will make a decision on his future by the end of the month. Green placed his name in the NBA Draft after being named the Missouri Valley Player of the Year after leading the Panthers to the Valley regular season title. He left open the possibility of returning for his junior season.
Jacobson says he is planning on having Green on the roster next season.
Jacobson says Green had several Zoom meetings with NBA teams but the pandemic prevented him from getting evaluated in person.
DES MOINES — Drake basketball coach Darian DeVries admits he was surprised center Liam Robbins left the program. The seven footer from Davenport transferred to Minnesota after a sophomore season in which he averaged over 14 points, seven rebounds and nearly three blocked shots as the Bulldogs posted their second straight 20 win season.
DeVries says Robbins situation was a little unique because has an uncle on the Minnesota coaching staff.
He says players looking for better opportunities is the new reality.
DeVries says they are looking at several options in the post.