Wednesday July 5th Local Sports

TONIGHT:

AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City — pre-game 6:00, first pitch 6:40 (broadcast re-joined after Newman baseball)

AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Class 1A baseball district semifinal — Newman vs. South Hamilton — Pritchard’s Pre-Game 6:50, first pitch 7:00

— High school tournament baseball resumes tonight with Class 1A and 2A district semifinals:

== Class 1A District 3

South Hamilton at Newman

Madrid at Collins-Maxwell

== Class 1A District 4

North Butler at Lake Mills

Riceville at St. Ansgar

== Class 1A District 2

West Hancock at Bishop Garrigan

North Iowa at Newell-Fonda

== Class 2A District 1 at Estherville

5:00 — Forest City vs. Okoboji

7:00 — Sioux Central vs. Estherville Lincoln Central

== Class 2A District 4 at Woodward-Granger

5:00 — Garner-Hayfield-Ventura vs. Ogden

7:00 — Clarion-Goldfield-Dows vs. Woodward-Granger

== Class 2A District 6 at New Hampton

5:00 — Waukon vs. MFL-Mar-Mac

7:00 — Osage vs. New Hampton

— Regional quarterfinal round games take place in Class 1A and 2A softball tonight:

== Class 1A Region 6

North Butler at Newman

St. Ansgar at Riceville

BCLUW at Don Bosco

Janesville at Clarksville

== Class 1A Region 2

Bishop Garrigan at West Fork

North Iowa at St. Edmond

GTRA at Glidden-Ralston

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Newell-Fonda

== Class 2A Region 5

Belmond-Klemme at Central Springs

Emmetsburg at Lake Mills

Hudson at Jesup

Dike-New Hartford at Waterloo Columbus

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Max Kepler had four RBIs, including a three-run homer, while Kenta Maeda continued his strong comeback from the injured list for the Minnesota Twins in a 9-3 win against the Kansas City Royals. Donovan Solano and Byron Buxton added back-to-back homers for Minnesota, which has won four of five after being swept in Atlanta that caused manager Rocco Baldelli to criticize his team’s effort. Maeda (2-5) made his third start since coming off the injured list for a right triceps strain. He gave up two runs and three hits in seven innings. He struck out nine. In the three starts, Maeda has given up just three earned runs in 17 innings. Zack Greinke (1-9) started for Kansas City, giving up six runs in 5 1/3 innings before leaving with right shoulder discomfort.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Reliever Jorge López was reinstated by the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday after using his time on the 15-day injured list to address his mental health. The 30-year-old right-hander said he spent time talking to a psychologist after he had acted out in frustration during his struggles on the mound before being placed on the injured list. As he hoped when he was first put on IL, López returned quickly, needing just the minimal stay. He had been pitching on the side during his time on the IL and returns without a rehab assignment.