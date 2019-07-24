Wednesday July 24th Local Sports

ALGONA — The Newman baseball team beat Newell-Fonda 9-2 last night in the Class 1A Substate 2 championship game in Algona, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. Newell-Fonda took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, but Newman tied the game on an RBI single from Jacob Schutt. Eight-grader Max Burt capped off a four-run second inning with a three-run homer to give Newman a 5-1 lead. Burt later hit a solo homer in the sixth followed by Kyle Armour socking a two-run bases-loaded single for the final two runs. Knights coach Alex Bohl says it’s exciting for the players and coaches to get back down to the state tournament.

Burt and fellow-eighth grader Doug Taylor combined with seven seniors and a junior to beat Newell-Fonda, and Bohl says with that mix, this team offers different looks in different positions.

Taylor picked up the win, going the first five innings, allowing two unearned runs and four hits, striking out one. For the Knights it’s their state-record 23 appearance at the state baseball tournament and also a state-record 12th straight appearance. The Knights will find out later today who they play in the Class 1A state quarterfinal round either on Friday or Saturday at Principal Park in Des Moines.

Full comments from Alex Bohl



DECORAH — South Winneshiek broke a 1-1 tie with a two-run fifth and added four more runs on for insurance in the seventh as they downed 7th-ranked St. Ansgar 7-1 in the Class 1A Substate 3 championship game last night in Decorah. The Saints end their season with a 25-10 record.

CLASS 1A STATE QUALIFIERS

#1 Newman Catholic (35-3)

#2 Martensdale-St.Marys (34-6)

#3 Alburnett (32-5)

#6 Don Bosco (28-4)

#9 Coon Rapids-Bayard (29-4)

#10 Remsen St.Mary’s (26-7)

Pekin (17-8)

South Winneshiek (29-9)

CLASS 2A STATE QUALIFIERS

#2 North Linn (38-5)

#5 Van Meter (31-3)

#7 New Hampton (28-9)

Central Lee (21-2)

Des Moines Christian (28-8)

Underwood (26-4)

West Sioux (21-5)

West Branch (20-7)

CHARLES CITY — Kiki Connell’s bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the seventh plated Lydia Staudt and gave fourth-ranked Charles City a 4-3 win over seventh-ranked Dallas Center-Grimes in a Class 4A state softball quarterfinal round game on Tuesday afternoon at the Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge. The Comets took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first after three straight singles, but Dallas Center-Grimes came back with two runs in the second and one in the fourth. Allie Cross led off the sixth for Charles City with a double and later scored. Rachel Chambers’ RBI double tied things up in the seventh before three straight walks ended the ballgame. Charles City improves to 36-3 on the season and will face third-ranked North Scott in the 4A semifinals at 5:30 this afternoon. North Scott needed eight innings to beat 14th-ranked Oskaloosa 3-2.

== other 4A quarterfinals

#1 Carlisle 10, Denison-Schleswig 1

#6 West Delaware 8, #5 Independence 2

== 3A quarterfinals on Tuesday

#2 Louisa-Muscatine 10, #13 Mount Vernon 6

#4 West Liberty 10, #7 Treynor 0 (5)

== 5A quarterfinals on Tuesday

#1 Waukee 8,#9 Ottumwa 0

#5 Johnston 3, #4 Indianola 2

#8 West Des Moines Valley 3, #2 Fort Dodge 0

#6 Iowa City High 10, #3 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 2

— State softball semifinal schedule Wednesday

= Class 1A Semifinals

11:00 a.m. – #1 Collins-Maxwell (26-1) vs. #4 Newell-Fonda (38-5)

1:30 p.m. – #2 Lisbon (33-6) vs. #3 Clarksville (32-1)

= Class 2A Semifinals

3:00 p.m. – #1 North Linn (40-4) vs. #9 Mount Ayr (26-2)

5:00 p.m. – #5 East Marshall (32-4) vs. #13 Alta-Aurelia (21-9)

= Class 3A Semifinals

11:30 a.m. – #1 Davenport Assumption (39-2) vs. #6 Columbus of Waterloo (36-4)

1:30 p.m. – #2 Louisa-Muscatine (34-4) vs. #4 West Liberty (29-5)

= Class 4A Semifinals

3:30 p.m. – #1 Carlisle (36-3) vs. #6 West Delaware (31-10)

5:30 p.m. – #3 North Scott (26-14) vs. #4 Charles City (36-3)

= Class 5A Semifinals

7:00 p.m. – #1 Waukee (39-3) vs. #5 Johnston (35-8)

7:30 p.m. – #8 West Des Moines Valley (30-10) vs.#6 Iowa City High (35-7)

FORT DODGE — Ogden pounded out 12 hits on their way to a 12-3 win over Central Springs in a Class 2A consolation game at the state softball tournament in Fort Dodge yesterday, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. Denali Loecker socked two homers while Jenna Palmer was 3-for-4 with four RBI to lead Ogden. The Panthers scored all three of their runs in the fifth on RBIs by Kaylea Fessler, Lizzy Hamand and Kiley Hanft. Central Springs ends their season with a record of 28-9.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Aaron Hicks made a game-saving catch in center field for the final out in the 10th inning, Didi Gregorius had five hits and seven RBIs, and the New York Yankees beat the Minnesota Twins 14-12 in a game that featured five lead changes or ties in the final three innings. Gleyber Torres scored Gregorius with an RBI single in the top of the 10th and New York tacked on another run on a wild pitch by Kohl Stewart. Hicks ended the game with a diving catch to leave the bases loaded.

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have started training camp with three hands-on days for the rookies, before the balance of the squad joins them on the field. Coach Mike Zimmer began bringing the newbies in early in 2017, after a disappointing season during which the draft class contributed little. Center Garrett Bradbury, the first-round draft pick, is the headliner of the 2019 group of first-year players. If the Vikings are going to go deep in the postseason, they’ll need some productive rookies.

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Vikings cornerback Holton Hill has been suspended for an additional four games, this time for violation of the NFL’s policy and program on substances of abuse. Hill will be out of action for the first half of the season, having previously received a four-game ban the league handed him in April for violation of the policy on performance-enhancing drugs. Hill can participate in preseason games and practices, but he won’t be allowed to return to the active roster until Oct. 25.