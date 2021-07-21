Wednesday July 21st Local Sports
TODAY:
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Class 2A state semifinal softball — Central Springs vs. North Linn — pre-game 1:15, first pitch 1:30
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Class 4A baseball substate final — Mason City at Dowling — 7:00
FORT DODGE — Central Springs faces North Linn in the semifinal round of the state softball tournament later this afternoon. The Panthers breezed through their quarterfinal round game 11-0 over Underwood to improve their record to 30-6 on the season. North Linn is 40-6 on the season after a win over Regina of Iowa City in Monday’s quarterfinals. North Linn, who made the state title game last year, has four batters hitting over .400, highlighted by junior Jenna Lemley hitting .465 with 10 homers and 48 runs batted in and freshman Skylar Benesh who is hitting .462 with 13 homers and 50 RBI. You can hear the Central Springs-North Linn game on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com starting with the pre-game at about 1:15 this afternoon with the first pitch scheduled for 1:30. The other Class 2A semifinal has Wilton facing Earlham.
== Class 1A semifinals today
11:00 AM — Newell-Fonda vs. Southeast Warren
1:00 PM — Wayne vs. Lisbon
== Class 1A consolation game Tuesday
Sigourney 4, North Butler 0
Clarksville 4, Remsen St. Mary’s 0
== Class 3A quarterfinals Tuesday & semifinals today
Mount Vernon 7, Estherville Lincoln Central 0
Williamsburg 10, West Liberty 0
3:00 PM — Davenport Assumption vs. Atlantic
5:00 PM — Mount Vernon vs. Williamsburg
== Class 4A quarterfinals Tuesday & semifinals today
Winterset 7, Oskaloosa 4
Boone 5, Carlisle 0
Western Dubuque 5, North Polk 2
ADM 1, Clear Creek-Amana 0
3:30 — Winterset vs. Boone
5:30 — Western Dubuque vs. ADM
== Class 5A quarterfinals Tuesday & semifinals today
Fort Dodge 7, Bettendorf 0
Waukee 9, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 8
Ankeny Centennial 2, Iowa City High 0
Pleasant Valley 11, Southeast Polk 10
7:00 — Pleasant Valley vs. Ankeny Centennial
7:30 — Fort Dodge vs. Waukee
CHARLES CITY — The Northwood-Kensett baseball team’s post-season run ground to a halt on Tuesday night as they fell to Kee High of Lansing 11-0 in five innings in the Class 1A Substate 2 championship game played in Charles City. Kee took a 1-0 lead after the first and then blew the game open with an eight-run second inning, then plating two more in the third for the final margin of victory. Northwood-Kensett ends their season with a 14-15 record.
MASON CITY — New Hampton came back from a 6-0 deficit, scoring four times in the fifth and three times in the sixth to knock off #1 Roland-Story 9-8 in the Class 2A Substate 3 championship game last night played at Roosevelt Field in Mason City. New Hampton heads to the state baseball tournament with a record of 19-15 while Roland-Story ends their year with a 30-6 record.
WEST DES MOINES — Mason City travels to Dowling in the Class 4A Substate 2 championship game tonight. The Mohawks rallied to beat Southeast Polk in the semifinal round on Monday night 7-5, improving their record to 24-16. 4th-ranked Dowling is the top seed in the substate tournament with a 31-7 record. They beat Des Moines Lincoln 7-0 in the quarterfinal round on Friday night and received a bye to the substate championship game tonight. Dowling beat the Mohawks in a doubleheader in West Des Moines earlier in the season, with Dowling winning the first game on June 17th 14-4, with the second game being suspended due to weather and being finished on July 1st with an 8-4 Maroons victory. You can hear the Mason City-Dowling game on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com starting shortly before 7 o’clock tonight.
CHICAGO (AP) — Jose Abreu doubled and tripled early, then homered to cap a five-run rally in the eighth inning that vaulted the Chicago White Sox over the Minnesota Twins 9-5. Abreu hit his 18th homer, a three-run drive that sent the AL Central-leading White Sox to their fourth win in five games. Abreu connected off Hansel Robles shortly after the Twins seized their first lead in the top of the inning on a two-run homer by Jorge Polanco. Minnesota has lost five of six.
TOKYO — Olympic athletes are dealing with a COVID state of emergency in Tokyo as the opening ceremony approaches for the delayed Summer Olympics. Drake track standout Yinka Mary Ajayi will compete in the 4X400 relay for Nigeria says there are a number of protocols in place.
Ajayi says the days are very structured and they include training in the morning then back to their rooms for the remainder of the day.
Fans have been banned at all venues but Ajayi says that will not take away from her Olympic experience.
Ajayi won the Missouri Valley Conference 400 indoor and outdoor titles this past season as a sophomore for the Bulldogs.