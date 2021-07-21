Weather Alert
Wednesday July 21st KGLO Morning News
Jul 21, 2021 @ 7:30am
Listen to the KGLO Morning News from Wednesday July 21st
KGLO News
Wednesday July 21 — 7:11 AM
Trending
Plenty of damage, no injuries reported, as at least 12 tornadoes tear across Iowa
Iowa stops for caravan conveying coffins of Native American students who died a century ago
26 tornadoes now confirmed, third-largest single-day total in Iowa history
Mason City man wins $50K lottery prize for second time in five years
Mason City man jailed after accident that injured two
