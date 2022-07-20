Wednesday July 20th Local Sports

TODAY (start times approximate due to previously played games in each tournament):
== AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — 1A state softball consolation game — Newman vs. Remsen St. Mary’s — pre-game 1:15, first pitch 1:30
== AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — 2A state softball semifinal — Central Springs vs. Regina of Iowa City — pre-game 5:15, first pitch 5:30
== AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — 1A state baseball semifinal — Newman vs. New London — pre-game 6:45, first pitch 7:00
FORT DODGE — Cooper Klaahsen threw the 61st no-hitter in state softball tournament history on Tuesday in a 6-0 win by Central Springs over Mount Ayr in a Class 2A quarterfinal round contest that you heard on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com. Klaahsen struck out 12 and allowed two walks in the contest. Abby Pate and Ashlyn Hoeft both had home runs while Carly Ryan also knocked in two runs as the Panthers improve to 32-1 on the season. They’ll face Regina of Iowa City in this evening’s 2A semifinal round at 5:30 in a game you’ll hear on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com. Regina beat Van Meter 6-5 on Tuesday.
== other Class 2A quarterfinals Tuesday
North Union 4, Louisa-Muscatine 3
Wilton 7, Logan-Magnolia 4
FORT DODGE — Top-seed North Linn beat Newman 10-0 in five innings in a Class 1A state softball quarterfinal yesterday afternoon, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com. Lynx pitcher Ellie Flanagan held Newman to only one hit in the contest as North Linn scored three in the first, one in the third, five in the fourth and ended the game with a single run in the fifth. Newman drops to 25-10 and will face Remsen St. Mary’s in the 1A consolation round this afternoon at 1:30, with the pre-game at about 1:15 on KGLO.
== other Class 1A quarterfinals Tuesday
Southeast Warren 7, Remsen St. Mary’s 1
Martensdale-St. Marys 7, Newell-Fonda 2
Twin Cedars 2, Lisbon 0
== Class 3A quarterfinals Tuesday
Davenport Assumption 12, Ballard 2 (6 innings)
Williamsburg 5, Sioux Center 1
— Today’s semifinals at state softball
== Class 5A
11:00 a.m. – Fort Dodge (36-6) vs. West Des Moines Valley (27-13)
1:00 p.m. – Muscatine (36-4) vs. Waukee Northwest (33-7)
== Class 4A
11:30 a.m. – Winterset (35-4) vs. Carlisle (28-10)
1:30 p.m. – North Scott (29-10) vs. Dallas Center-Grimes (34-6)
== Class 3A
3:00 p.m. – Mount Vernon (34-4) vs. Saydel (32-4)
5:00 p.m. – Davenport Assumption (35-8) vs. Williamsburg (33-10)
== Class 2A
3:30 p.m. – North Union (33-3) vs. Wilton (27-6)
5:30 p.m.. – Central Springs (32-1) vs. Iowa City Regina (22-11)
== Class 1A
7:00 p.m. – North Linn (33-8) vs. Southeast Warren (24-4)
7:30 p.m. – Martensdale-St. Marys (25-3) vs. Twin Cedars (27-3)
CARROLL — The Newman baseball team plays in the Class 1A semifinal round of the state baseball tournament tonight in Carroll as they’ll face New London. The Knights edged Lisbon 3-2 on Monday night while New London beat CAM of Anita 12-3 in the quarterfinal round. Newman coach Alex Bohl knows his team has a challenge later tonight.
You can hear the Newman-New London game on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com starting at about 7 o’clock tonight. The other Class 1A semifinal has Kingsley-Pierson facing St. Mary’s of Remsen.
— Class 3A semifinals today in Iowa City
5:00 — Davenport Assumption vs. Independence
7:30 — Western Dubuque vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
— State baseball 2A quarterfinals Tuesday in Carroll
Estherville Lincoln Central 5, Interstate 35 Truro 1
Mid-Prairie Wellman 3, Western Dubuque 2
Beckman of Dyersville 7, Dike-New Hartford 4
Van Meter 5, Kuemper of Carroll 3
— State baseball 4A quarterfinals Tuesday in Iowa City
Johnston 6, Iowa City Liberty 3
Waukee Northwest 7, Waukee 2
Dowling of West Des Moines 8, Cedar Rapids Prairie 2
Iowa City City High 10, Indianola 0
LOS ANGELES — Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton hit a go-ahead solo homer in the fourth inning to lead the American League past the National League 3-2 in the 92nd All-Star Game last night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Buxton was in the on-deck circle when Giancarlo Stanton crushed a 457-foot homer to left-center field, and Buxton followed it up with a 425-foot blast on a high fastball from Tony Gonsolin. The 28-year-old Buxton started in center field with Angels outfielder Mike Trout out because of a ribcage injury. Fellow Twin Luis Arraez went 1-for-2 with a single in the eighth inning. The Twins are off until Saturday when they play a two-game weekend series at Detroit.
CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa center Austin Phyfe hopes to finish his basketball career on a healthy note. The former Waverly-Shell Rock standout struggled with long term COVID last season and was limited to about 12 minutes per game. He averaged just under five and half points per game.
That’s UNI coach Ben Jacobson who says Phyfe returned, in part, because he would like to play beyond college.
A healthy Phyfe would be a boost for a UNI squad that lost several key players from a team that won the Missouri Valley regular season title.
UNI finished 20-12 overall and 14-4 in the Missouri Valley.