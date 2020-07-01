Wednesday July 1st Local Sports

—Area Baseball Scores from last night
Newman Catholic 8, Bishop Garrigan 2
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 12, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 0
Forest City 10, West Hancock 3
Northwood-Kensett 11, Lake Mills 10
Charles City 3, Central Springs 2
Osage 7, Nashua-Plainfield 2
—Area Baseball Games Tonight
Mason City at Des Moines North
Newman Catholic at Central Springs
West Fork at North Butler
Rockford at Osage
Northwood-Kensett at St Ansgar
Nashua-Plainfield at Riceville
North Iowa at Lake Mills
Forest City at Bishop Garrigan
Hampton-Dumont-CAL at Algona
Webster City at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
CLEAR LAKE- Tuesday night’s softball game between Newman Catholic and Clear Lake was postponed as a Newman player had possible exposure to COVID-19. Results of the test have yet to be announced by Newman while a makeup date has yet to be determined as well. Newman has also postponed tonight’s game with Central Springs.
—Area Softball Scores from last night
Clarksville 9, Central Springs 2
Riceville 5, St Ansgar 3
Northwood-Kensett 11, Lake Mills 6
Nashua-Plainfield 3, Osage 1
Forest City 11, West Hancock 7
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 8, Garner Hayfield Ventura 7
Charles City 15, Decorah 7
—Area Softball Games tonight
Mason City at Des Moines North
Newman Catholic at Central Springs (POSTPONED)
Forest City at Bishop Garrigan
Nashua-Plainfield at Riceville
West Fork at North Butler
Rockford at Osage
North Iowa at Lake Mills
Northwood-Kensett at St Ansgar
Crestwood at Charles City
Hampton-Dumont-CAL at Algona
NEW YORK (AP) — “We are a fans-in-the-stands business.” That’s the explanation from the president of the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues, in announcing baseball’s minor leagues have canceled their seasons.
National Association president Pat O’Conner estimates 85-90% of revenue is related to ticket money, concessions, parking and ballpark advertising, so playing without fans “doesn’t make any sense.”
The minors drew 41.5 million fans last year for 176 teams in 15 leagues, averaging 4,044 fans per game.
Major league teams are planning for a 60-game regular season and most of their revenue will derive from broadcast money.
Major League Baseball has told clubs to retain expanded 60-player pools, of which 30 players can be active during the first two weeks of the season starting in late July.
DES MOINES- For the first time since 1968 there will be no Triple-A baseball in Des Moines this year. It had been expected for weeks but the minor league baseball season has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Iowa Cubs general manager Sam Bernabe says the franchise will survive a season without baseball. Bernabe says a generous ownership group is willing to make it work.