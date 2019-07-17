Wednesday July 17th Local Sports

CHARLES CITY — After being down 1-0 after the top of the first, Charles City exploded for 16 base hits on their way to an 11-1, five-inning victory over Mason City in a 4A regional softball championship game last night in Charles City, as you heard on AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB. Rachel Chambers hit a two-run homer in the first with Allie Cross socking a three-run homer as part of a five-run third inning. The Comets then scored three times in the fourth to extend the lead to ten and held the Mohawks in check in the top of the fifth to end the game. Charles City improves to 35-3 on the season and will face Dallas Center-Grimes next Tuesday afternoon at 3:30 in the 4A state quarterfinals. Mason City ends their season with a record of 18-22.

MASON CITY — Newman scored 12 unanswered runs to down Central Springs 12-2 in five innings last night in a Class 1A District 4 semifinal baseball game, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. Mason Hanft hit a two-run homer in the first to put Central Springs in the lead, which the Panthers held until the fourth when Evan Paulus nailed a three-run homer to put the Knights in the lead for good. Newman finished off the game in the fifth with nine consecutive batters reaching base, scoring eight runs, highlighted by a two-run homer by Josh Fitzgerald. Eighth-grader Doug Taylor picked up the win, striking out nine in four innings of work. Newman is now 32-3 and will host West Fork in the district championship game on Saturday night. West Fork downed North Iowa 10-2 in the other game of the district semifinal doubleheader at Newman last night.

== 1A District 5 at St. Ansgar

St. Ansgar 8, Rockford 1

North Butler 6, Janesville 5

== 2A District 3 at New Hampton

Osage 8, Forest City 5

MASON CITY — In regular season baseball, Mason City High only needed four innings to beat Clear Lake 16-0 at Roosevelt Field. Bradley Vaith and Brock Dvorak combined for the shutout while Derek Dalen was 3-for-3 with four runs batted in. Mason City ends the regular season with a record of 24-14 and will host Des Moines Lincoln in a Class 4A substate quarterfinal on Friday night starting at 7 o’clock, a game you’ll hear on KGLO. Clear Lake ends their regular season with a record of 15-14 and will face Charles City in a 3A district semifinal on Friday evening in Waverly. You can hear that game on KRIB starting at about 4:45.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Michael Conforto went 4 for 4 and drove in the go-ahead run with a two-out single in the fifth inning, giving the New York Mets enough to hang on for a 3-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins. Conforto even made the defensive play of the game, a graceful leaping grab at the top of the wall in left-center to end the third with a runner on and take away an extra-base hit from Twins slugger Nelson Cruz. Cruz ended the game against Mets closer Edwin Díaz with a bases-loaded foul popup.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have placed center fielder Byron Buxton on the seven-day injured list for players with concussion-like symptoms, just as first baseman C.J. Cron and left fielder Eddie Rosario returned from their injuries. The Twins also designated right-handed reliever Mike Morin for release or assignment. Buxton was hurt three days ago while making a head-first, diving catch of a sinking line drive. He was sidelined for 13 games last month with a bruised right wrist.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Iowa State coach Matt Campbell was not concerned about expectations when he first took over the program and he is not now when they are high. After back-to-back eight win seasons the Cyclones are picked to finish third in the Big 12 race.

Campbell made his comments at Big 12 Media Days in Dallas. He believes the Cyclones are building a program that can sustain success.

Campbell says when he first got to Iowa State most of the questions surrounded what uniforms the Cyclones would wear.

Iowa State opens August 31st against Northern Iowa.

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Vikings running back Roc Thomas has been suspended for the first three games of the regular season for violating the NFL policy on substance abuse. The league announced the punishment the week before training camp begins. Thomas can participate in preseason practices and games. If he makes the team he’d be eligible to return to action Sept. 23. Thomas was sentenced to three years of probation in May after pleading guilty to fifth-degree felony possession of marijuana.

AMES — The biggest weekend of the summer Iowa Games begins Thursday. Iowa Games spokesman Cory Kennedy says it will includes Friday night’s opening ceremonies in Jack Trice Stadium.

Kennedy says the opening ceremonies will include a parade of athletes.

Kennedy says the Iowa Games have been successful in part because of its partnership with Iowa State University.



For more, head to www.iowagames.org