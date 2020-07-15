Wednesday July 15th Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — 3A softball regional quarterfinal at Algona — Clear Lake vs. Forest City — 5:00
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — 1A softball regional quarterfinal — Newman vs. Nashua-Plainfield — 7:00
MASON CITY — Newman jumped out with a four-run first inning and never looked back in an 8-2 win over Central Springs in a Class 1A District 3 semifinal game last night in Mason City, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com. Jacob Nelson had a homer and three runs batted in to lead the Knights offensively. Sammy Kratz picked up the win on the mound, pitching the first six innings, striking out 15 and allowing only four hits. Doug Taylor struck out two in pitching the seventh and also had a homer and two runs batted in. Newman is now 15-5 on the season and will face AGWSR in the district championship game on Saturday night at Newman. AGWSR won their game by forfeit last night as Northwood-Kensett had a COVID-19 concern.
— other district baseball last night
== 1A District 5
St. Ansgar 3, Janesville 2
Nashua-Plainfield 15, Rockford 14 (10 innings)
== 2A District 3
Forest City 11, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 2
Pocahontas 11, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 0 (5 innings)
== 2A District 6 at New Hampton
Sumner-Fredricksburg 3, Crestwood 2 (5 innings, rain)
Osage vs. New Hampton — rained out, will be played tonight at 7:00 PM
CLEAR LAKE — Parker Hubka’s two-run double in the top of the seventh gave Decorah a 3-1 win over Clear Lake in non-conference baseball last night at Lions Field in Clear Lake, as you heard on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com. Clear Lake with the loss ends their regular season with a 9-7 record and will travel to Humboldt on Friday for a 3A district semifinal. Decorah ends their regular season with a 12-4 record and they’ll host Charles City in a 3A district opener on Friday.
— Regional quarterfinal round softball games take place tonight in Classes 1A, 2A and 3A:
== 3A Region 6
5:00 at Algona — Clear Lake vs. Forest City (AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com)
7:00 at Algona — Algona vs. Garner-Hayfield Ventura
5:00 at Cresco — North Fayette Valley vs. New Hampton
7:00 at Cresco — Crestwood vs. Waukon
== 2A Region 5
5:00 at Manly — Lake Mills vs. North Union
7:00 at Manly — Central Springs vs. West Hancock
7:00 — East Sac County at Emmetsburg
7:00 — Pocahontas at Manson-Northwest Webster
== 2A Region 6
7:00 — Osage at Waterloo Columbus
7:00 — West Fork at Aplington-Parkersburg
7:00 — Hudson at Dike-New Hartford
7:00 — MFL-Mar-Mac at North Linn
== 1A Region 4
7:00 — Nashua-Plainfield at Newman (AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com)
7:00 — Kee at Turkey Valley
7:00 — St. Ansgar at Northwood-Kensett
7:00 — North Butler at Bishop Garrigan
DES MOINES — The nation’s junior colleges are moving nearly all of their fall sports to spring, including the sport of football. The decision was made by the National Junior College Athletic Association. Thom McDonald is commissioner of the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference.
Iowa Western, Ellsworth and Iowa Central are the three schools in the state that offer football.
McDonald says the sports of cross country and half marathon will remain in the fall.
The start of the season for sports like basketball and wrestling have been moved to January.
BOONE — Forest City native Brett Putz has been named the new men’s basketball coach at Des Moines Area Community College. He has been an assistant coach at Chicago State.
He takes over a program that posted a 29-4 record a year ago.
For Putz it will be his first stint as a head coach.
Putz played college basketball at St. Cloud State, where he also served as an assistant for a year. He also held previous positions at Wayne State in Nebraska, the University of Nebraska Omaha, Highland Community College in Illinois before his most recent job at Chicago State.