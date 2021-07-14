Wednesday July 14th Local Sports
MASON CITY — Newman jumped out with a five-run first and never looked back in a 10-0, six-inning win over Nashua-Plainfield in the Class 1A District 3 semifinal round last night in Mason City, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com. Thomas Manternach was 3-for-3 with four runs batted in to lead the top-ranked Knights while Doug Taylor picked up the win, striking out 12 and allowing only three hits. Newman is now 34-1 on the season and will host Northwood-Kensett in the district final on Saturday night at 7 o’clock that you’ll also hear on KGLO. Northwood-Kensett beat Rockford 8-5 last night in the other district semifinal.
— Class 1A District 4 semifinals
South Winneshiek 5, St. Ansgar 3
Kee 3, Wapsie Valley 1
— Class 2A District 6 semifinals at Garner last night
New Hampton 7, Forest City 4
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3, Osage 2
CLEAR LAKE — In regular season baseball, Mason City High stole 10 bases while Alex Gold, Carter Thomas, Ethan Roberts and James Fingalsen combined to strike out 13 as the Mohawks downed Clear Lake 15-3 last night at Lions Field in Clear Lake, as you heard on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com. The Mohawks jumped out to a 6-0 lead after four innings but the Lions scored three runs before Mason City broke it open with two in the sixth and seven in the seventh. Mason City finishes the regular season with a record of 22-16 and will host Fort Dodge in a 4A substate quarterfinal on Friday night that you’ll hear on AM-1300 KGLO starting at 7 o’clock. Clear Lake ends the regular season with a 16-14 record and will travel to Algona for a 3A substate quarterfinal on Friday night that you’ll hear on KRIB at 7 o’clock.
FORT DODGE — With the final regional championship softball games being played last night, state softball tournament pairings have been set for next week in Fort Dodge. For Central Springs, they are the third seed in the Class 2A tournament and will face sixth-seed Underwood in the 2A state quarterfinals on Monday evening at 5:30 in a game you’ll hear on AM-1300 KGLO. The other portion of that bracket will have second-seed North Linn against seventh-seed Regina of Iowa City. The other half of the 2A bracket has top-seed Wilton facing eighth-seed Pella Christian, while fourth-seed Earlham faces fifth-seed North Union.
— Class 1A state quarterfinals on Monday, July 19
11:00 — #1 Newell-Fonda vs. #8 North Butler
11:30 — #4 Southeast Warren vs. #5 Sigourney
1:00 — #2 Wayne vs. #7 Remsen St. Mary’s
1:30 — #3 Lisbon vs. #6 Clarksville
— Class 3A state quarterfinals on Monday-Tuesday, July 19-20
7:00 Monday — #1 Davenport Assumption vs. #8 Clarke
7:30 Monday — #4 Atlantic vs. #5 Anamosa
11:00 Tuesday — #2 Mount Vernon vs. #7 Estherville Lincoln Central
11:30 Tuesday — #3 Williamsburg vs. #6 West Liberty
— Class 4A state quarterfinals on Tuesday July 20
1:00 — #1 Winterset vs. #8 Oskaloosa
1:30 — #4 Carlisle vs. #5 Boone
3:00 — #2 Western Dubuque vs. #7 North Polk
3:30 — #3 ADM vs. #6 Clear Creek-Amana
— Class 5A state quarterfinals on Tuesday July 20
5:00 — #2 Pleasant Valley vs. #7 Southeast Polk
5:30 — #3 Iowa City High vs. #6 Ankeny Centennial
7:00 — #1 Fort Dodge vs. #8 Bettendorf
7:30 — #4 Waukee vs. #5 Cedar Rapids Kennedy
MASON CITY — Former NIACC right-handed pitcher Harrison Beethe was drafted by the Kansas City Royals Tuesday in the 18th round of the Major League Baseball Draft. Beethe, who pitched for the Trojans in the 2018 and 2019 seasons, spent the last two seasons at Texas Christian University. Beethe, who is 23, has made 14 relief appearances over the last two seasons with the Horn Frogs. Beethe, who is 6-feet-5 inches, 220 pounds, was previously selected by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 39th round of the 2019 draft. Also in the 2019 draft, former NIACC first baseman Bryce Ball was selected in the 24th round by the Atlanta Braves and left-handed pitcher Brandon Williamson was picked in the second round by the Seattle Mariners.
AMES — Iowa State basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger says the Cyclones have focused on effort during summer workouts. ISU finished at the bottom of the Big 12 last season in defense and rebounding in a two-win season.
Otzelberger says the Cyclones want defense to create offensive opportunities.
Otzelberger has been pleased with the response from the players.
Iowa State last year was 2-22.