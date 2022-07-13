Wednesday July 13th Local Sports
TODAY:
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. Milwaukee — pre-game 11:30, first pitch 12:10
CLARION — Doug Taylor fired a two-hit shutout to lead the Newman baseball team back to the state tournament with a 2-0 win over Bishop Garrigan of Algona in the Class 1A Substate 2 championship game played last night in Clarion, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com. The Knights scored in the bottom of the second on a bases-loaded walk to Jack Maznio, with the other run coming in the bottom of the fifth with an RBI single by Nash Holmgaard. Newman coach Alex Bohl says his team knew Garrigan would provide a challenge.
Taylor retired 20 straight batters at one point of the contest, striking out ten. Bohl says the game was Taylor’s best performance of his career.
Bohl says after last year’s disappointment, his team was focused to make it back to the state tournament.
Newman improves to 32-3 on the season and will play in the 1A state quarterfinals in Carroll on Monday. The state tournament bracket will be released later today.
MASON CITY — After having a seven-run lead after the top of the first inning, Osage fell to 7th-ranked Dike-New Hartford 11-10 in the Class 2A Substate 3 championship game played at Roosevelt Field in Mason City last night. The Green Devils took the early lead in an opening frame highlighted by a three-run homer by Luke Scharper, but the Wolverines battled back, cutting an 8-2 lead after two innings to an 8-5 deficit after the third, and then tying the game at 10-10 after a five-run fourth. After scoreless fifth and sixth innings, Dike-New Hartford plated the winning run in the bottom of the seventh on a bases-loaded walkoff single by Wil Textor. Osage, who had been seeking their first trip to the state baseball tournament since 2000, ends their season with a record of 20-5.
FORT DODGE — Classes 3A, 4A and 5A had their softball regional finals last night and the state tournament bracket has now been finalized (numbers are state tournament seeds):
== Class 3A quarterfinals Monday & Tuesday
7:00 Monday — #1 Mount Vernon (33-4) vs. #8 Dubuque Walhert (23-16)
7:30 Monday — #4 Saydel (31-4) vs. #5 Davis County (23-8)
11:00 AM Tuesday — #2 Davenport Assumption (34-8) vs. #7 Ballard (16-20)
11:30 AM Tuesday — #3 Williamsburg (32-10) vs. #6 Sioux Center (22-9)
== Class 4A quarterfinals Monday
3:00 — #1 Winterset (34-4) vs. #8 Burlington (20-13)
3:30 — #4 Norwalk (29-7) vs. #5 Carlisle (27-10)
4:30 — #2 ADM (32-4) vs. #7 North Scott (28-10)
5:00 — #3 Dallas Center-Grimes (33-6) vs. #6 Indianola (27-12)
== Class 5A quarterfinals Monday
11:00 — #1 Fort Dodge (35-6) vs. #8 Waukee (25-14)
11:30 — #4 West Des Moines Valley (26-13) vs. #5 Southeast Polk (25-12)
12:30 — #2 Muscatine (35-4) vs. #7 Pleasant Valley (26-12)
1:00 — #3 Waukee Northwest (32-7) vs. #6 Linn-Mar (36-4)
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers outlasted three rain delays to beat the Minnesota Twins 6-3 in the opener of a border-state series between the first-place teams. Andrew McCutchen and Willy Adames each hit a two-run homer off Twins starter Josh Winder. Jonathan Davis and Jace Peterson pitched in RBI singles to support Jason Alexander. The 29-year-old rookie endured two of the stoppages and stayed in for four innings. Then the Brewers turned a 5-2 lead over to their dominant bullpen and bounced back from a 2-4 homestand. Josh Hader pitched a perfect ninth for his 27th save.
AMES — Iowa State guard Gabe Kalscheur says unfinished business is why he decided to return for his final season. The former Minnesota transfer averaged more than nine and a half points for the Cyclones
Kalscheur feels the same motivation this summer that the team had a year ago coming off a 2-22 record.
Kalscheur says the goals remain high despite having three incoming freshmen and four transfers.
Iowa State went from a team that had only two wins to making the Sweet 16 this past season.