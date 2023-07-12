Wednesday July 12 Local Sports

MASON CITY — St. Ansgar used a squeeze play that resulted in a throwing error, scoring their only two runs of the contest as the Saints knocked off top-ranked Newman 2-1 in a Class 1A substate baseball championship game at Roosevelt Field in Mason City last night, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com. Saint Ansgar coach Devin Schwiesow.

Schwiesow was glad his team was able to get on the board first and then hold off the Knights in the end.

The Saints are 26-7 on the season and will face Remsen St. Mary’s in the Class 1A state quarterfinals on Monday afternoon at 4:30, a game you’ll hear on KGLO.

— Class 1A state baseball quarterfinals next Monday in Carroll

11:00 AM — Kingsley-Pierson (27-2) vs. South Winneshiek (24-11)

1:30 PM — Burlington Notre Dame (26-6) vs. Lisbon (25-4)

4:30 PM — St. Ansgar (26-7) vs. Remsen St. Mary’s (29-2)

7:00 PM — Lynnville-Sully (28-1) vs. LeMars Gehlen (23-5)

— Class 2A state baseball quarterfinals next Tuesday in Carroll

11:00 AM — Dyersville Beckman (22-9) vs. Pella Christian (18-16)

1:30 PM — West Lyon (24-2) vs. Van Buren County (26-3)

4:30 PM — Cascade (24-8) vs. Woodward-Granger (20-5)

7:00 PM — Underwood (23-3) vs. Williamsburg (20-19)

MANLY — Central Springs has punched their ticket back to the state softball tournament after a 6-0 shutout over Waterloo Columbus in a Class 2A regional final that was concluded on Tuesday evening after being suspended on Monday, as you heard on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com. Aurora Stepleton had two runs batted in while the Panthers took advantage of six Sailors errors in the contest. Panthers coach BJ Fessler says despite having to wait an extra day, he was pleased with his team’s effort.

After giving up a one-out single in the first inning, Cooper Klaahsen retired the final 20 batters she faced, striking out 13. Fessler says Klaahsen was focused in for the entire contest.

Central Springs now has a week to prepare for next week’s state tournament in Fort Dodge, and Fessler says they’ll start right away focusing on trying to win a state championship.

Central Springs improves to 25-5 on the season and will be the third seed in the Class 2A state tournament. They’ll face the sixth seed West Monona next Tuesday afternoon in the Class 2A state quarterfinals at 3:30, a game you’ll hear on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com

— Class 2A state quarterfinals Tuesday (numbers are seeding)

1:00 — #1 Iowa City Regina (27-8) vs. #8 Northeast Goose Lake (22-11)

1:30 — #4 Lisbon (34-7) vs. #5 Interstate 35 (25-12)

3:00 — #2 Van Meter (34-5) vs. #7 Missouri Valley (29-3)

3:30 — #3 Central Springs (25-5) vs. #6 West Monona (29-6)

— Class 1A state quarterfinals Tuesday

5:00 — #1 Martensdale-St. Marys (25-6) vs. #8 Fort Dodge St. Edmond (23-11)

5:30 — #4 Wayne (21-8) vs. #5 Remsen St. Mary’s (25-1)

7:00 — #2 North Linn (36-6) vs. #7 Sigourney (26-4)

7:30 — #3 Southeast Warren (25-6) vs. #6 Clarksville (28-1)

— Class 3A state quarterfinals Monday & Tuesday

7:00 PM Monday — #1 Williamsburg (33-9) vs. #8 Albia (21-8)

7:30 PM Monday — #4 Davis County (24-4) vs. #5 Estherville Lincoln Central (31-3)

11:00 AM Tuesday — #2 Davenport Assumption (32-6) vs. #7 Saydel (23-6)

11:30 AM Tuesday — #3 Dubuque Wahlert (31-8) vs. #6 Benton (28-14)

— Class 4A state quarterfinals Monday

3:00 — #2 Carlisle (30-6) vs. #7 Winterset (25-12)

3:30 — #3 Fort Dodge (31-9) vs. #6 ADM (24-12)

5:00 — #1 North Polk (30-4) vs. #8 North Scott (26-11)

5:30 — #4 Norwalk (31-9) vs. #5 Western Dubuque (29-9)

— Class 5A state quarterfinals Monday

11:00 — #1 Ankeny Centennial (33-5) vs. #8 Bettendorf (29-10)

11:30 — #4 Southeast Polk (30-9) vs. #5 West Des Moines Valley (34-8)

1:00 — #2 Ankeny (31-6) vs. #7 Muscatine (32-6)

1:30 — #3 Waukee Northwest (31-11) vs. #6 Pleasant Valley (30-9)

IOWA CITY — At least one college preview magazine expects the Iowa offense to make significant progress this season. Phil Steele of Phil Steele’s College Football Previews says the addition of Michigan transfer Cade McNamara at quarterback will boost an offense that ranked 130th out of 131 FBS teams during an 8-5 season.

Steele says overall the Hawkeye offense has more talent and experience.

Iowa only scored 19 offensive touchdowns last season and Steele expects that number to be much larger this season.

The Hawkeyes open the season at home on September 2nd against Utah State. Phil Steele’s College Football Preview is available at all Barnes and Noble stores.