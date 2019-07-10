Wednesday July 10th Local Sports

TONIGHT:

AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Class 1A regional quarterfinal softball — Rockford at Newman — 6:45

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Class 3A regional quarterfinal softball — Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at Clear Lake — 7:15

— Regional quarterfinal round softball games are scheduled for tonight in Classes 1A, 2A and 3A. All games start at 7 o’clock unless noted:

== Class 1A Region 8

Rockford at Newman (KGLO)

St. Edmond at #6 AGWSR

Northwood-Kensett at #9 Bishop Garrigan

Nashua-Plainfield at North Butler

== Class 2A Region 1

Belmond-Klemme at East Marshall

Nodaway Valley at Colfax-Mingo

Madrid at South Hamilton

Woodward-Granger at Jesup

== Class 2A Region 5

7:30 — Sibley-Ocheyedan at #8 Central Springs

Sioux Central at North Union

East Sac County at Emmetsburg

Manson-Northwest Webster at South Central Calhoun

== Class 2A Region 7

5:30 at Central Springs — Dike-New Hartford at St. Ansgar

5:30 — Osage at Sumner-Fredericksburg

Hudson at Grundy Center

Aplington-Parkersburg at #1 North Linn

== Class 3A Region 4

7:30 — Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at Clear Lake (KRIB)

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows at #6 Waterloo Columbus

Forest City at #15 New Hampton

5:30 at Clear Lake — Iowa Falls-Alden vs. Hampton-Dumont-CAL

MASON CITY — The Newman baseball team had no problems with Algona last night at home, beating the Bulldogs 13-3 in five innings. The Knights jumped out with a four-run first and two-run second that was highlighted by an Evan Paulus homer. After Algona scored three in the third, Newman scored six in the fourth and ended the game with another run in the fifth. Jacob Schutt had three runs batted in. Kyle Armour picked up the win, striking out five and allowing only five hits. Newman is now 27-3 and will play at West Fork at 2 o’clock this afternoon and then face Forest City at home at 6 o’clock.

— high school baseball last night

Rockford 3, Aplington-Parkersburg 2

IOWA CITY — Iowa tackle Tristan Wirfs needs to only look across the line during practice for an opportunity to get better. The junior is one of two Hawkeyes projected as a top ten pick in next year’s NFL Draft. The other is junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa. The two frequently battle in practice.

Wirfs says Epenesa and fellow junior Chauncey Gholston may be the best defensive end combination in the country.

Wirfs says any discussion about leaving early for the draft is for down the road.

Iowa opens the season hosting Miami of Ohio on August 31st.

QUAD CITIES — One former champ looks to turn his season around at this week’s John Deere Classic. Cedar Rapids native Zach Johnson is ranked 108th in the latest world rankings and serves on the board of the tournament.

Johnson won the John Deere Classic in 2012.

The former Masters and Open champ has been working on the technical and mental aspects of his game.

The opening round of the John Deere Classic is Thursday.