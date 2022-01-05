Wednesday January 5th Local Sports
MASON CITY — Waverly-Shell Rock outscored Mason City 23-14 in the first quarter on their way to a 59-45 win in a non-conference boys basketball contest that you heard on AM-1300 KGLO last night. Corey Miner had 15 points while Carter Thomas added nine to lead Mason City, as they drop to 2-6 on the season and will host Ankeny on Friday.
— other high school boys basketball Tuesday
Newman 65, Central Springs 51
Northwood-Kensett 42, St. Ansgar 39
North Butler 53, West Fork 50
Osage 57, Rockford 21
Nashua-Plainfield 51, Riceville 48
Forest City 53, Bishop Garrigan 52
Lake Mills 74, North Iowa 32
West Hancock 58, Belmond-Klemme 48
Humboldt 48, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 47
St. Edmond 65, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 55
— high school girls basketball Tuesday
Central Springs 32, Newman 31
#2/1A Bishop Garrigan 74, #15/3A Forest City 53
St. Ansgar 47, Northwood-Kensett 43
Osage 54, Rockford 18
West Hancock 51, Belmond-Klemme 37
Lake Mills 53, North Iowa 31
West Fork 49, North Butler 19
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 60, Humboldt 30
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 57, St. Edmond 19
— high school wrestling last night
Osage 64, Decorah 10
Webster City 69, Forest City 10
AMES — Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger says it is about surviving the grind of a tough Big 12 race. After falling short of an upset against top-ranked Baylor. the 11th-ranked Cyclones host another rated foe tonight against 25th-ranked Texas Tech.
Otzelberger says teams in the Big 12 are succeeding with defense and rebounding.
Otzelberger says it will take a consistent effort to have success in the league race.
Otzelberger says Tech may be the best defensive team in the Big 12.
The Cyclones will be out to snap a 24 game losing streak to Big 12 foes. Iowa State’s last Big 12 victory came back on February 25th, 2020. Tipoff tonight at Hilton Coliseum is scheduled for 8 o’clock
CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa coach Ben Jacobson wants his team to establish a home court advantage. After opening Missouri Valley Conference play with a lopsided win over Evansville at home on Sunday night, the Panthers host Valparaiso tonight.
The Panthers lost three home games in non conference play.
Valparaiso is 8-6 overall and Jacobson says the Beacons are a mix of veteran players with experienced transfers.
Tipoff at the McLeod Center is scheduled for 8 o’clock tonight.