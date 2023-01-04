Wednesday January 4th Local Sports

DES MOINES — Drake women’s basketball coach Allison Pohlman says senior guard and Mason City native Megan Meyer injured her knee in practice leading up to an Iowa State game that was cancelled prior to Christmas. Drake announced on Monday that Meyer will miss the remainder of the season with an ACL injury.

Meyer was averaging 13 points per game and Pohlman says it will be several players who are required to pick up the slack.

Meyer is listed as a senior but could return next season.

The Bulldogs are 1-1 and host Missouri Valley newcomer Belmont on Friday night.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s Patrick McCaffery will take an indefinite leave of absence to address a mental health issue, the athletic department announced Tuesday.

McCaffery, son of head coach Fran McCaffery, said in a statement he has been battling anxiety and that it has reached the point where it inhibits his preparation and performance.

“It’s not fair to myself or teammates to be on the court when I am not myself,” he said. “The anxiety has affected my sleep, appetite, and stamina, which has resulted in not having the energy level necessary to compete at my full capabilities.”

Patrick McCaffery has started all 14 games and is the Hawkeyes’ third-leading scorer, averaging 12.8 points per game. He struggled the past two games, shooting 2 for 15 from the field and scoring a combined eight points in losses to Nebraska and Penn State.

McCaffery said the leave of absence is not related to his past battle with cancer. He was 13 when he was treated for thyroid cancer. He had two surgeries and was declared cancer-free three months after his diagnosis.

McCaffery said in an interview last month that the removal of his thyroid caused metabolic changes requiring him to pay close attention to his nutrition and sleep habits.

Fran McCaffery said the effects of his son’s anxiety have become more noticeable on and off the court the past couple weeks.

Iowa (8-6, 0-3 Big Ten) plays at home Thursday against No. 15 Indiana.

AMES — Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger expects his 25th ranked Cyclones to handle the road better tonight at Oklahoma. ISU’s first road game in early December resulted in a 19-point loss at Iowa.

Iowa State will defend a Sooner team that is shooting a shade over 50 percent from the floor and nearly 40 percent from three point range.

Oklahoma is 9-4 overall and coming off a one point loss to Texas at home in its Big-12 opener.

The Cyclones opened conference play with a lopsided win over 12th ranked Baylor.

DES MOINES — The Drake men look to break through on the road in Missouri Valley Conference play tonight with a visit to Southern Illinois. The preseason Valley favorites are 2-2 and in both road losses have squandered late leads.

That’s Drake coach Darian DeVries who says the Bulldogs have not been as good offensively as they hoped.

DeVries says the Bulldogs have not been good enough at closing out games.

Also in the Missouri Valley Conference tonight, Northern Iowa travels to Valparaiso.

— high school girls basketball last night

West Fork 53, North Butler 17

Osage 67, Rockford 19

— high school boys basketball last night

West Fork 60, North Butler 54

Osage 87, Rockford 51

— high school girls wrestling

@ Decorah

Decorah 37, Osage 33

Osage 51, Holmen Wisconsin 30