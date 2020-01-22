Wednesday January 22nd Local Sports

CLEAR LAKE — Clear Lake won nine matches, including three by fall and four by forfeit, on their way to a 49-25 win over Mason City in non-conference wrestling in Clear Lake last night, as you heard on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com, and via the Radio.com app. Hunter Reick at 152, Connor O’Tool at 170 and Carter Markwardt at 126 picked up pins for the Lions, while Thomas Gansen at 160 won by major decision. Winners for Mason City included pins by Carter Gorder at 285, Kale DiMarco at 106 and Connor Wiemann at 132. Cooper Wiemann at 138 had a major decision while Jace Rhodes at 113 picked up a 6-4 decision over Max Currier. Clear Lake heads to the North Central Conference wrestling tournament in Iowa Falls on Saturday, which you can hear coverage of on KRIB. Mason City travels to Waukee for a dual on Thursday.
— other wrestling from Tuesday
@ Tripoli
West Fork 51, Newman 22
West Fork 42, Riceville 26
West Fork 47, Tripoli 10
Riceville 33, Newman 26
Riceville 42, Tripoli 12
Newman 50, Tripoli 12
@ Algona
Lake Mills 47, Algona 26
Lake Mills 78, Rockford 6
Algona 78, Rockford 0
@ Belmond
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 81, Belmond-Klemme 0
Clarion Goldfield-Dows 54, Eagle Grove 19
Eagle Grove 58, Belmond-Klemme 16
@ Forest City
New Hampton 46, Forest City 28
New Hampton 40, Iowa Falls-Alden 33
Iowa Falls-Alden 46, Forest City 23
CLARION — Chelsey Holck had 13 while Darby Dodd and Sara Faber each added 11 as Clear Lake beat Clarion-Goldfield-Dows on the road 69-49 last night in North Central Conference girls basketball. Clear Lake is now 10-2 overall and 7-0 in the conference and will host Iowa Falls-Alden on Friday
MASON CITY — The Mason City High girls outscored Des Moines Roosevelt 38-25 in the second half on their way to a 66-52 win at home last night, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com. Anna Deets had 22 points, Jaeda Whitner had 16 while Sami Miller added 15. The Mohawks are 8-6 and travel to Southeast Polk on Friday.
NASHUA — Kealan Curley had 16 points to lead Newman to a 55-28 win over Nashua-Plainfield in Top of Iowa Conference East Division girls basketball last night. Hailey Worman added nine as Newman improves to 8-6 overall and 8-3 in the conference. The Knights host West Bend-Mallard on Thursday.
— other girls scores
Bishop Garrigan 89, Lake Mills 34
Central Springs 40, North Butler 36
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 78, St. Edmond 30
Osage 59, Saint Ansgar 55
West Fork 60, Northwood-Kensett 31
West Hancock 64, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 32
— boys basketball
Newman 51, Nashua-Plainfield 49
Eagle Grove 47, Belmond-Klemme 29
Forest City 73, North Union 45
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 52, West Hancock 50
Lake Mills 67, Bishop Garrigan 49
North Butler 58, Central Springs 45
Osage 45, Saint Ansgar 37
St. Edmond 59, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 49
AMES, Iowa (AP) – Solomon Young scored a career-high 27 points off the bench, Rasir Bolton added 21 points and nine rebounds and Iowa State beat Oklahoma State 89-82 on Tuesday night.
Young, a 6-foot-8 senior who started the first 14 games of the season, gave the Cyclones (9-9, 2-4 Big 12) a much-needed energy boost and also grabbed nine rebounds as the Cowboys (9-9, 0-6) remained winless in conference play.
Lindy Waters led Oklahoma State with 14 points and Cameron McGriff had nine rebounds.
Iowa State appeared to be on the verge of breaking the game open early after building a 30-19 lead with 4:58 left in the first half, but the Cowboys responded with a 13-1 run and trailed 37-35 at halftime.
The Cyclones, who made of 11 of 24 3-point attempts, led 75-60 with five minutes left and held off a late Cowboys’ charge by hitting four straight free throws in the closing moments.
IOWA CITY — A pair of ranked teams collide in Iowa City tonight when 19th ranked Iowa hosts #24 Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights are 5-2 and tied for second in the Big Ten and Iowa coach Fran McCaffery says Steve Pikiell (pike-ul) is building a consistent winner.
McCaffery says the Rutgers program is benefitting from the move to the Big Ten.
Rutgers is nationally ranked for the first time since 1979. You can hear the Iowa-Rutgers game on AM-1300 KGLO starting with the pre-game at 7 o’clock tonight with tipoff scheduled for 8 o’clock.