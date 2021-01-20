Wednesday January 20th Local Sports
MASON CITY — Johnston outscored Mason City 22-9 in the second quarter on their way to a 75-42 win in Central Iowa Metro League girls basketball in Mason City on Tuesday night, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. The loss drops Mason City to 2-11 overall and 2-5 in the conference. In the boys game, Johnston outscored Mason City 20-2 in the first quarter on their way to a 70-23 win. The Mohawks were without their leading scorer Corey Miner, who twisted an ankle back on Saturday against West Hancock. Malakai Johnson-Bassey led the Mohawks with six points, as Mason City drops to 5-9 overall and 2-2 in the conference. Both Mason City teams will travel to Ames on Friday.
MASON CITY — Newman picked up a Top of Iowa Conference East Division sweep of Nashua-Plainfield at home on Tuesday. After picking up a 47-39 win in the girls game, the Knights won the boys game using an 18-5 fourth quarter for a 49-40 win. Both Newman teams travel to West Fork on Friday.
ALGONA — Clear Lake’s basketball games at Algona scheduled for Tuesday night were postponed because of poor road conditions. A makeup date for the games will be determined at a later date.
ST. ANSGAR — Danielle Johnson made two free throws with six-tenths of a second left to give #6/3A Osage a 50-49 win over #3/1A St. Ansgar in Top of Iowa Conference East Division girls basketball. The Saints had given the Green Devils their only loss of the season back on December 8th. Osage took the boys game 79-65.
— other high school girls basketball from last night
Central Springs 40, North Butler 29
West Fork 59, Northwood-Kensett 27
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 61, West Hancock 43
Crestwood 64, Charles City 40
— other high school boys basketball from last night
Central Springs 39, North Butler 37
West Fork 53, Northwood-Kensett 49
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 70, West Hancock 40
CLEAR LAKE — Mason City took advantage of three forfeits while picking up two pins and a major decision to beat Clear Lake 40-30 in their annual Cerro Gordo County high school wrestling matchup, as you heard last night on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com. Kale DiMarco at 106 and Tomas Rolon at 126 picked up pins for the Mohawks while Kaleb Hambly at 160, Thomas Gansen at 170, Hayden Rieck at 182 and Max Currier at 120 picked up pins for the Lions. Clear Lake will travel to St. Edmond for a North Central Conference triangular with Hampton-Dumont-CAL on Thursday night prior to heading to the North Central Conference tournament on Saturday in Webster City.
CEDAR FALLS — The Northern Iowa men are adding two games to the schedule. The Panthers will play Cornell College Thursday night and host Coe College next Monday. The additions prevent a nearly two week layoff before UNI opens a series at Southern Illinois.
That’s UNI coach Ben Jacobson. The Panthers this past weekend dropped both games of a series at Loyola.
UNI is 2-6 in the Valley and 3-10 overall.
AMES — Ashley Joens’ layup with 10 seconds remaining was the game winner as 24th-ranked Iowa State escaped with a 64-63 win over Oklahoma in Ames. The Cyclones are now 6-1 in the Big 12.
Joens finished with 32 points and 16 rebounds but the short-handed Sooners frustrated the Cyclones and stayed in the game. Oklahoma only dressed eight players.
The Cyclones won despite only shooting 40 percent for the game. They host Texas on Saturday.
IOWA CITY — The Iowa women’s basketball game at Maryland scheduled for Thursday has been postponed. A statement from the University of Iowa says out of caution due to Wednesday’s inauguration activities in Washington DC, Iowa made the decision not to travel to Maryland. That decision was supported by the Big Ten Conference. The institutions will work with the conference office to identify potential rescheduling options.