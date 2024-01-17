Wednesday January 17th Local Sports

MASON CITY — The Clear Lake boys and the Mason City High girls won the inaugural “Battle of Cerro Gordo County” wrestling duals between the two schools on Tuesday night in Mason City, sponsored by and as you heard on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com. In the boys dual, Clear Lake won 12 of the 14 matches for a 65-9 victory. Lions coach Evan Johnson was pleased with his team’s effort against the Riverhawks.

Johnson was also happy the Lions picked up a 45-27 win over Waterloo East in their first dual of the night, avenging a 39-38 loss to East in the Battle of Waterloo in December.

Waterloo East won the other boys dual 53-27 over Mason City. On the girls side, Mason City captured the “Battle of Cerro Gordo County” with a 57-28 win over Clear Lake. The Riverhawks also beat Waterloo East 78-6. Clear Lake in the other girls’ dual beat Waterloo East 66-3. The winning teams in the “Battle of Cerro Gordo County” matches each received a “battle flag” traveling trophy.

— other high school boys duals last night

Osage 50, Crestwood 27

@ Rockford

Algona 33, Lake Mills 31

Algona 77, Rockford 0

Lake Mills 75, Rockford 0

@ Forest City

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 59, Forest City 6

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 63, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 18

Iowa Falls-Alden 48, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 36

Forest City 59, Iowa Falls-Alden 24

— high school girls basketball last night

Clear Lake 61, Webster City 24

Central Springs 58, North Butler 30

Osage 48, St. Ansgar 42

West Fork 68, Northwood-Kensett 34

Belmond-Klemme 50, Eagle Grove 33

West Hancock 51, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 47

Bishop Garrigan 69, Lake Mills 31

North Union 47, Forest City 46

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 48, St. Edmond 37

Algona 65, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 36

— high school boys basketball last night

Clear Lake 54, Webster City 36

Newman 74, Nashua-Plainfield 63

West Fork 72, Northwood-Kensett 64

Central Springs 47, North Butler 29

Osage 53, St. Ansgar 51

Eagle Grove 94, Belmond-Klemme 50

Lake Mills 78, Bishop Garrigan 59

West Hancock 43, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 38

North Union 64, Forest City 45

Algona 73, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 68 (OT)

St. Edmond 66, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 33

IOWA CITY — The 2nd-ranked Iowa Hawkeye women connected on 15 three pointers and took advantage of 28 Wisconsin turnovers in a 96-50 win Tuesday night over the Badgers in Iowa City, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO

That’s Iowa coach Lisa Bluder. The Hawkeyes are 7-0 in the Big Ten and visit 18th-ranked Ohio State on Sunday.

Caitlin Clark led the Hawkeyes with 32 points.

PROVO, UTAH — BYU connected on 13 three pointers and the 20th-ranked Cougars built a 24 point second half lead and beat 24th-ranked Iowa State 87-72 last night. The Cyclones fall to 2-2 in the Big 12. Coach T.J.Otzelberger says BYU was the more aggressive team.

Otzelberger says the Cougars played with a sense of urgency.

The Cyclones trailed 39-35 at halftime before BYU took control in the second half.

Keshon Gilbert led the Cyclones with 16 points.

DES MOINES — Drake takes a 5-1 Missouri Valley record on the road to Illinois State tonight. The Bulldogs beat the Redbirds 88-71 in Des Moines two weeks ago.

That’s Drake coach Darian DeVries who feels the Bulldogs are making strides on defense.

DeVries says defense is the key to winning on the road and Saturday’s 18-point win at Southern Illinois was an example.

Illinois State is 2-4 in the Valley.

CEDAR FALLS — The UNI men return to Missouri Valley action tonight with a visit to Belmont. The Panthers are 3-3 in the Valley and lost to Belmont at home 90-70 back in late November.

That’s UNI coach Ben Jacobson who says the Bruins have been tough to guard.

Belmont is 4-2 in conference play.