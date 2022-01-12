Wednesday January 12th Local Sports

TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — NIACC at Iowa Lakes — women 5:30, men 7:30
FORT DODGE — Fort Dodge outscored Mason City 14-4 in the fourth quarter to force overtime, but Mason City outscored the Dodgers 13-6 in the extra four minute session for a 57-50 win in CIML Iowa Conference girls basketball last night, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com. Reggi Spotts scored 10 of her 20 points in overtime, including the game’s final six points at the free throw line. Mason City improves to 6-7 overall with the win.
FORT DODGE — The Mason City High boys jumped out to a 19-12 lead after the first quarter and held off Fort Dodge 70-58, as you heard as well on KGLO. Corey Miner had 19, Isaiah Washington 13 and Mike Willis 11 to lead Mason City, as they snapped an eight-game losing skid, improving to 3-8. Both Mason City teams host Marshalltown on Friday night.
OSAGE — The Osage boys used a 22-11 third quarter to push them past #7/1A Newman 79-65 last night in Top of Iowa Conference East Division play. Nathan Havel had 27 points while Tyler Oberfoell had 25 to lead the Green Devils, who improve to 10-2 on the year. Newman drops to 10-1 and were led by James Jennings and Doug Taylor, who each had 19.
OSAGE — Osage outscored Newman 27-21 in the middle two quarters in a 47-38 win in Top of Iowa East girls basketball last night. Newman drops to 3-9 with both Newman teams hosting North Butler on Friday.
— other girls basketball last night
St. Ansgar 45, Central Springs 34
Northwood-Kensett 56, North Butler 48
Nashua-Plainfield 55, Rockford 10
West Fork 56, Iowa Falls-Alden 30
Bishop Garrigan 65, Belmond-Klemme 37
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 67, North Iowa 8
West Hancock 51, Lake Mills 41
— other boys basketball last night
Rockford 45, Nashua-Plainfield 32
North Butler 67, Northwood-Kensett 34
Central Springs 50, St. Ansgar 28
Iowa Falls-Alden 71, West Fork 33
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 45, North Iowa 43
Bishop Garrigan 75, Belmond-Klemme 38
Forest City 48, Eagle Grove 33
Lake Mills 61, West Hancock 43
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Dajuan Harris hit a driving layup with 8 seconds left, and No. 9 Kansas got the better of a wild finish against No. 15 Iowa State to win 62-61. There were four lead changes in the final 38 seconds, and the Jayhawks survived when Iowa State’s Gabe Kalscheur missed a 3-pointer just before the buzzer. Ochai Agbaji scored 22 points to lead Kansas, which rebounded from a loss at Texas Tech on Saturday. Christian Braun had 13 points and Harris had 12. Isaiah Brockington scored 17 points for Iowa State.
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Noah Carter posted 17 points as Northern Iowa beat Indiana State 80-74 in overtime. Micah Thomas led the Sycamores with 18 points.
MANHATTAN, KANSAS — Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw banked in a three pointer with four seconds remaining to give the 9th-ranked Iowa State women the lead in a 73-70 win at 25th-ranked Kansas State as the Cyclones closed the game on an 8-0 run.
The Cyclones connected on 12-of-23 from three point range.
The Cyclones led for only 18 seconds in the game as they improve to 4-0 in the Big 12.
WATERLOO — Clear Lake’s Joe Colon has been selected for the 2022 class at the Glen Brand Wrestling Hall of Fame in Waterloo. Colon was a two-time state champion at Clear Lake and a junior college champion at Iowa Central, where he was named the junior college national tournament’s outstanding wrestler in 2010. He transferred to Northern Iowa where he was 62-6. Colon then went on to a successful international wrestling career, highlighted by a bronze medal at the World Championships in 2018. He currently trains at the Cyclone Regional Training Center in Ames. Colon is part of a class that includes 16 individual state champions, 12 NCAA All-Americans, three NCAA champions, two national junior college champions, a four-time state championship high school coach, a record-setting college team, one of the top wrestling volunteers in the world, and a world bronze medalist. The Glen Brand Hall of Fame was established in 2002 to honor native-born Iowans and those who wrestled or coached for an Iowa school who have made an impact on wrestling on a national level or who have done extraordinary work in Iowa. It’s located inside the National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dan Gable Museum in Waterloo.
— high school wrestling last night
Osage 64, New Hampton 6
@ South Hamilton
Forest City 54, South Hamilton 30
Forest City 57, Belmond-Klemme 18
South Hamilton 42, Belmond-Klemme 21
@ Nevada
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 63, North Butler-Clarksville 18
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 72, Nevada 9
North Butler-Clarksville 42, Nevada 24