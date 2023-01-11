KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Wednesday January 11th “The Midday Report”

January 11, 2023 12:35PM CST
Plea change set for Mason City woman accused of pocketing $3350 out of local store cash register
Arraignment set for Fort Dodge woman charged with vehicular homicide in Worth County
Mason City man's kidnapping trial scheduled to start on Wednesday
Sand says prison time should be mandatory for major theft of public funds
Plea change hearing set for Mason City man charged with possessing gun as a felon after gunfire incident