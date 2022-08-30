KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Wednesday is deadline to file nomination papers for Cerro Gordo County offices

August 30, 2022 10:40AM CDT
Share

MASON CITY — Tomorrow is the deadline for candidates to file nomination papers in Cerro Gordo County for offices to be filled in the 2022 General Election.

Candidates can file nomination petitions for all three supervisors positions on the ballot as well as for County Treasurer, County Recorder and County Attorney.

There are other non-partisan offices also on the ballot, including three positions on the Soil and Water Conservation District, five positions on the Agricultural Extension Council, and three positions on the Clear Lake Sanitary District Board of Trustees.

The offices of Township Trustee and Township Clerk will also be on the ballot in the following townships: Clear Lake, Falls, Grant, Lincoln, Portland and Union.

Anyone interested in running for any of these offices should contact the county auditor’s office for nomination forms and information on signature and filing requirements.

For more information, head to cerrogordoauditor.gov or call 641-421-3041. 

For the latest

Trending

1

Suspended sentences, probation for Mason City man accused of shooting at a vehicle, burglaries
2

UPDATED --- Plea agreement for Chicago man accused of murdering a man in downtown Mason City
3

Mason City woman pleads guilty to taking over $2000 of benefits from local store
4

Jury selection today in Mason City murder case, trial moved to Mitchell County
5

Mason City man pleads not guilty to intimidation with a dangerous weapon after July shooting incident