Wednesday is deadline to file nomination papers for Cerro Gordo County offices

MASON CITY — Tomorrow is the deadline for candidates to file nomination papers in Cerro Gordo County for offices to be filled in the 2022 General Election.

Candidates can file nomination petitions for all three supervisors positions on the ballot as well as for County Treasurer, County Recorder and County Attorney.

There are other non-partisan offices also on the ballot, including three positions on the Soil and Water Conservation District, five positions on the Agricultural Extension Council, and three positions on the Clear Lake Sanitary District Board of Trustees.

The offices of Township Trustee and Township Clerk will also be on the ballot in the following townships: Clear Lake, Falls, Grant, Lincoln, Portland and Union.

Anyone interested in running for any of these offices should contact the county auditor’s office for nomination forms and information on signature and filing requirements.

For more information, head to cerrogordoauditor.gov or call 641-421-3041.