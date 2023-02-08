Wednesday February 8th Local Sports

CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake girls basketball team completed their third-straight perfect North Central Conference season last night with a 51-36 win over Humboldt, as you heard on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com. Xada Johnson had 14 points while Annika Nelson added 11 to lead the Lions, who finish the conference season a perfect 14-0 and now stand at 19-2, heading into their 3A regional quarterfinal round game on Saturday at home against Saydel.

FORT DODGE — The Mason City girls have claimed the first-ever Iowa Alliance Conference North Division championship with a 78-57 win at Fort Dodge last night, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com. The Riverhawks used a 30-point second quarter to break the game open. Mason City coach Curt Klaahsen says his team is elated to capture the conference title.

Reggie Spotts led Mason City with 25 points while Michaela Trask and Grace Berding each had 14, as the Riverhawks improve to 12-6 overall and 7-0 in the conference. Mason City travels to Ames on Friday.

— other girls basketball last night

St. Ansgar 67, Rockford 13

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 50, Eagle Grove 34

Forest City 55, Belmond-Klemme 37

Lake Mills 55, North Union 40

#1/1A Bishop Garrigan 62, #1/2A Dike-New Hartford 46

CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake boys won a key North Central Conference contest last night, downing Humboldt 69-52, as you heard on KRIB. The Wildcats had dealt the Lions their only loss of the season four weeks ago in Humboldt. Thomas Meyer had 18 while Travaughn Luyobya and Cael Stephany each added 14 to lead the Lions, who are now 17-1 overall and 11-1 in the conference. The Lions will host Webster City on Friday night in what will end up being a conference championship game. Webster City is 9-1 in the conference after a win against Iowa Falls-Alden last night.

FORT DODGE — The Mason City boys picked up a 62-48 win at Fort Dodge last night, as you heard on KGLO. Ethen Roberts had 15 points while Tate Millsap and Davion Maxwell each added 12 as the Riverhawks improve to 6-11 overall and 2-5 in the Iowa Alliance North. Mason City travels to Ames on Friday

— other boys basketball scores

#6/1A Dunkerton 78, #10/1A Newman 65

St. Ansgar 73, Rockford 54

Forest City 66, Belmond-Klemme 42

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 55, Eagle Grove 52

Lake Mills 76, North Union 64

Charles City 73, Waukon 40

CLEAR LAKE — Clear Lake’s Travaughn Luyobya has been named as one of 24 boys basketball players selected to the Iowa Basketball Coaches Association’s Boys Academic All-State Basketball team. The team was selected by an IBCA panel from more than 120 applicants. The 2023 Academic All-State Team had the following averages: an ACT composite score of 26, a scoring average of 15.2 points per game, and a GPA of 3.9. In addition, 12 are either number one or number two in their respective senior classes.

MURRAY, KENTUCKY — Drake raced out to an early 17 point lead and hammered Murray State on the road 92-68. It was the sixth straight win for the Bulldogs who improve to 11-4 in the Missouri Valley. Drake shot a sizzling 59 percent, including 12-of-21 from three point range.

That’s Drake coach Darian DeVries. Tucker DeVries tied a career high with 32 points.

The victory was the 20th of the season for the Bulldogs. It marks the first time in program history Drake has posted five straight 20 win seasons.

AMES — Iowa State takes a 7-3 Big 12 record on the road Wednesday night when the 11th ranked Cyclones visit West Virginia. The Mountaineers are 3-7 in the league race but have won three of their last four, including a 32 point win over Oklahoma.

That’s Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger. Both teams pride themselves on defense and toughness.

ISU has lost four straight road games, including three straight in Big 12 play.

Tipoff in Morgantown tonight is scheduled for 6 o’clock Iowa time.

CHICAGO (AP) — Wrigley Field will host a college football game for the third time since 2010 when Iowa plays Northwestern next season. Northwestern and the Chicago Cubs announced that the Wildcats’ home game would be played Nov. 4. Northwestern played Illinois at Wrigley in 2010 in the MLB ballpark’s first college football game since 1938 and the Wildcats hosted Purdue there in 2021. Wrigley Field has a long history of hosting football games. The Chicago Bears played there from 1921 to 1970. The old Chicago Cardinals also played at Wrigley as well as DePaul until its program folded in 1939.