Wednesday February 3rd Local Sports
TONIGHT:
== AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com —- NIACC BB DH vs. Southeastern — 4:45/5:00
== AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Mohawk Hockey vs. Waterloo — 7:45/8:00
IOWA CITY — Iowa’s bench was the key in a win over Michigan State. The Hawkeye reserves scored 39 points and grabbed 19 rebounds as the eighth ranked Hawkeyes beat the Spartans 84-78 on Tuesday night as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO.
That’s sophomore guard Joe Toussaint who had 10 points and six assists and gave the Hawks a spark after Michigan State raced to an early 11 point lead.
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery says the deep bench provides him with a lot of options.
Luka Garza had 27 points and 12 rebounds as the Hawkeyes move to 7-3 in the Big Ten and 13-4 overall. They host 7th-ranked Ohio State Thursday.
AMES — Iowa State’s second half comeback fell short in a 76-72 loss Tuesday to 17th-ranked West Virginia as the Cyclones fall to 0-7 in the Big 12.
That’s ISU coach Steve Prohm. The Mountaineers led by 11 at the break and eventually led by 15 midway through the second half before the Cyclones roared back.
Rasir Bolton, Solomon Young and Tyler Harris all had 15 points to lead the Cyclones as they fall to 2-10 overall.
CLEAR LAKE — Clear Lake scored the first 21 points of the game to beat Iowa Falls-Alden 72-44 in North Central Conference boys basketball last night, as you heard on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com. Carson Toebe had 15 points, Andrew Formanek and Eric Ritter each had 12, while Travaughn Luyobya had 11 to lead the Lions, who are now 15-1 overall and 9-1 in the conference. Clear Lake is scheduled to travel to Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on Thursday and resume conference play at St. Edmond on Friday. The girls game between Clear Lake and Iowa Falls-Alden scheduled for Tuesday was postponed.
DES MOINES — The Mason City High girls used a 17-5 second quarter on their way to beating Des Moines North 49-39 in Des Moines on Tuesday night. The Mohawks are now 5-11 on the season. In the boys game, North outscored Mason City 23-7 in the second quarter as the Polar Bears downed the Mohawks 88-65 . Corey Miner had 17 while Isaiah Washington added 13 for the Mohawks, who drop to 5-13 overall. The Mohawks are scheduled to travel to West Des Moines Valley on Thursday.
MASON CITY — Noah Hamilton had 21 points with Doug Taylor adding 16 as Newman beat Central Springs 86-49 in Top of Iowa Conference East Division boys basketball on Tuesday night. Newman outscored Central Springs 25-9 in the first quarter. Newman Is now 14-3 overall and 12-3 in the conference.
— other girls scores
St. Ansgar 67, Northwood-Kensett 34
Osage 63, Rockford 8
West Fork 49, North Butler 34
Bishop Garrigan 64, Forest City 29
North Iowa 37, Lake Mills 30
West Hancock 71, Belmond-Klemme 41
— other boys scores
Northwood-Kensett 51, St. Ansgar 38
Osage 76, Rockford 43
West Fork 79, North Butler 31
Forest City 66, Bishop Garrigan 61
West Hancock 56, Belmond-Klemme 37
Lake Mills 85, North Iowa 53
North Fayette Valley 55, Nashua-Plainfield 33