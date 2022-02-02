      Weather Alert

Wednesday February 2nd “The Midday Report”

Feb 2, 2022 @ 1:03pm

Listen to “The Midday Report” from Wednesday February 2nd

 

For the latest

Trending
UPDATED STORY --- Britt man now charged with robbing three convenience stores in Mason City, one in Clear Lake
Authorities search for Mason City man after he successfully flees during pursuit
Arrest made in Clear Lake convenience store robbery while another Mason City convenience store robbed
Plymouth man accused of check and credit card fraud headed to prison
Britt man accused of Cerro Gordo County convenience store robberies pleads guilty to no-contact order violation
Connect With Us