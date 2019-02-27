Wednesday February 27th Local Sports

TODAY:

AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — 1A girls state quarterfinal — West Hancock vs. North Mahaska — pre-game 4:45, tipoff 5:00

MASON CITY — Clear Lake punched their ticket to the boys state basketball tournament for the first time since 1979 as the top-ranked Lions beat Charles City 63-53 in the 3A boys substate championship game held at Mason City High School last night, as you heard on KRIB. The Lions were down 26-22 at the half, but freshman Carson Toebe led the way for Clear Lake, scoring 22 of his 24 points in the second half, including six straight three-pointers. Clear Lake coach Jeremey Ainley says he was proud of his team’s second-half effort.

Ainley says Toebe has grown as a player since his first game of the year.

Toebe says while he’s struggled the last few weeks, he knew he needed to make a better effort in the second half.

Drew Enke also had 15 for Clear Lake, as the Lions improve to 23-0 on the season. They’ll wait for this morning’s seeding meeting to see when they’ll play next Tuesday in the 3A state quarterfinals at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Jackson Molstead led Charles City with 19 points, as the Comets end their season with a 14-8 record.

DES MOINES — The Mason City High girls are into the Class 4A state semifinals after a 55-49 win over Waverly-Shell Rock on Tuesday afternoon in the state quarterfinal round, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. Mason City had previously beaten the Go-Hawks 70-43 back on November 20th, but coach Curt Klaahsen says they were able to get through yesterday’s quarterfinal and move onto the 4A final four.

The Mohawks were 20-46 from the field, only going 5-of-21 from three-point range, but Klaahsen expects his team will rebound from a tough shooting performance in the semifinals.

Megan Meyer led the way with 21 points but credits her teammates for playing together.

Freshman Jada Williams came off the bench to score six points, grab seven rebounds, hand out four assists as well as have four steals and two blocked shots.

Mason City will face top-seed Marion on Thursday at 5 o’clock in a game you’ll hear on KGLO. Marion downed Cedar Rapids Xavier 70-35 in the first 4A quarterfinal of the day.

== other 4A quarterfinals Tuesday

North Scott 56, Denison-Schleswig 37

Sioux City Bishop Heelan 55, Grinnell 46

== 3A quarterfinal Tuesday

Center Point-Ubana 67, West Marshall 31

== 2A quarterfinals Tuesday and Wednesday

Grundy Center 49, Unity Christian Orange City 45

Cascade 52, Dike-New Hartford 43

10:00 AM — Central Decatur (22-0) vs. Aplington-Parkersburg (23-2)

11:45 AM — Treynor (23-1) vs. North Linn (21-1)

DES MOINES — West Hancock plays in the 1A state quarterfinals later today against North Mahaska. The Eagles are 23-1 and easily advanced to the state tournament with a 76-44 win over Kingsley-Pierson last week. Sophomore Rachel Leerar leads West Hancock, averaging 21 points per game, while Amanda Chizek is the leading rebounder and scores just under 13 points per contest. North Mahaska comes in with a 15-4 record, led by junior Kassidi Steel, who averages 16 points per contest. You can hear the West Hancock-North Mahaska game on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com starting with the pre-game at about 4:45 this afternoon, with tipoff scheduled for 5 o’clock.

== other 1A quarterfinals

1:30 — Newell-Fonda (24-0) vs. Springville (16-9)

3:15 — Clarskville (20-2) vs. Bellevue Marquette (21-2)

6:45 — Montezuma (21-2) vs. CAM (21-2)

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Freshman Justin Ahrens had a career-high 29 points as Ohio State clobbered the 22nd ranked Iowa Hawkeyes 90-70. Iowa coach Fran McCaffery.

The Buckeyes broke the game open with eight three pointers in the second half and also outrebounded the Hawkeyes 36-26.

McCaffery was not happy with the physical nature of the game and even got a late technical foul after the outcome was no longer in doubt.

The Hawkeyes fall to 10-7 in the Big Ten.

LUBBOCK — Bill Fennelly’s 500th victory at Iowa State was a memorable one. Bridget Carleton’s basket with three seconds remaining capped a furious rally as the Cyclones won at Texas Tech 64-62.

The Cyclones finished the game on a 9-0 run as they improve to 11-5 in the Big-12.

Carleton finished with 27 points, all of them in the second half.

Iowa State travels to Texas on Saturday.