Wednesday February 26th Local Sports

TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com, Radio.com app — 1A girls regional championship game at New Hampton — St. Ansgar vs. Central Elkader — 6:45
HUXLEY — Ballard outscored Mason City 24-8 in the final quarter as the Bombers beat the Mohawks 58-45 in a Class 4A girls basketball regional championship game last night in Huxley, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. The Mohawks end their season with a record of 12-11.
— Tonight at 7 o’clock, it’s Class 1A and 2A regional championship games to set the rest of the field for next week’s girls state basketball tournament:
== 1A Region 3 at New Hampton — St. Ansgar (20-2) vs. Central Elkader (21-3)
== 2A Region 2 at Garner — Osage (21-2) vs. Emmetsburg (17-5)
== 2A Region 3 at Fort Dodge — West Hancock (23-1) vs. Panorama (20-3)
CLEAR LAKE — In a Class 2A boys district final in Clear Lake last night, Carter Bruckhoff hit a three-pointer with seven seconds to go in overtime as Forest City beat 10th-ranked Osage 51-50. Noah Miller led Forest City with 20 points while Bruckhoff added 16. Forest City improves to 16-7 on the season and advances to Saturday’s substate final in Cedar Falls where they’ll face 2nd-ranked North Linn.
LAKE MILLS — In Class 1A district semifinal play last night in Lake Mills, the host Bulldogs beat Newman 79-56, while West Hancock downed Rockford 57-43. Lake Mills and West Hancock will face off in the district final on Thursday night in Garner, with the winner of that game advancing to Saturday night’s substate championship game in Charles City, where they’ll face either Turkey Valley or Janesville.
SHEFFIELD — In Class 1A District 11 in Sheffield last night, West Fork advanced to Thursday’s district championship game as they beat AGWSR 67-52. The Warhawks will face the Meskwaki Settlement School in the district final in Parkersburg, as they beat Grundy Center 69-40.
EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN — A late dry spell proved costly for 18th ranked Iowa. Michigan State used a late 16-5 run to take control as the 24th ranked Spartans beat the Hawkeyes 78-70. Luka Garza had 20 points and Ryan Kriener finished with 18 but Iowa was only six of 27 from three point range. Garza was 0-5 from distance.
The Hawkeyes fall to 10-7 in the Big Ten.
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo.
Freshman Rocket Watts had a team high 21 points and Cassius Winston had 19 of his 20 points in the second half as the Spartans erased a 10 point second half Iowa advantage.
AMES, Iowa (AP) – Solomon Young scored 20 points, Tre Jackson added a career-high 18 points and Iowa State outlasted TCU 65-59 Tuesday night.
Iowa State (12-16, 5-10 Big 12 Conference) sealed the win with a 6-0 run to stave off the Horned Frogs’ second-half comeback bid.
The Cyclones used runs of 9-0 and 8-0 to build a 41-25 halftime lead – and outscored the Horned Frogs (15-13, 6-9) 9-0 in points off turnovers in the first half.
TCU clamped down on defense and attacked the offensive glass to quickly draw back into contention after the break.
The Horned Frogs used a 10-0 run to start the second half to narrow the deficit to seven points, then turned a 7-0 spurt into a 55-53 lead on a pair of free throws from P.J. Fuller with 5:14 left.
Iowa State outscored TCU 12-4 after that, including the six straight free throws at the end – four from Rasir Bolton and two from Jackson.
Desmond Bane scored 15 of his 20 points in the second half to lead the Horned Frogs.
CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa coach Ben Jacobson is not focused on Evansville’s record heading into tonight’s game in Cedar Falls. With a win the Panthers clinch at least a share of the Missouri Valley Conference title. The Aces are 0-16 in the Valley.
There is too much on the line for the Panthers to take anyone lightly.
Jacobson says Evansville is much better than its record.
MASON CITY – For the second time this season, NIACC sophomore Autam Mendez has been selected as the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference women’s basketball player of the week.
Mendez scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in No. 1 NIACC’s convincing 85-64 victory over then No. 2 Kirkwood to earn the league’s weekly award for the week of February 17-23. She also made three 3-point goals and was 5 of 5 from the free-throw line in the victory over the rival Eagles.
Mendez also was the league’s player of the week for the week of January 27-February 2 this season.
It is the third time in her career that Mendez has been honored. She won award during the week of January 21-27, 2019 of her freshman campaign.
Mendez averages 16.0 points and 7.9 rebounds per game and has connected on 60 3-point goals.
NIACC, which has won 15 straight games, is 27-1 overall and 14-0 in the ICCAC heading into its final two regular season contests. The Lady Trojans close the regular season at Little Priest Tribal College tonight and at home Saturday for sophomore day against Southwestern.