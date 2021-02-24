      Weather Alert

Wednesday February 24th KGLO Morning News

Feb 24, 2021 @ 7:26am

Listen to the KGLO Morning News from Wednesday February 24th

 

For the latest

Trending
Driver's license rules updated for 80 year olds
DOT makes change in services sign policy
Two-vehicle crash south of Rockwell kills Mason City man
It may become a crime in Iowa to use fake urine in workplace drug tests
A push for permanent smoking ban in Iowa casinos