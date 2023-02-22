Wednesday February 22nd Local Sports

TONIGHT:

AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa men at Wisconsin — pre-game 7:00, tipoff 8:00

DECORAH — Decorah outlasted Mason City for a 67-61 win in the Class 4A Region 5 girls basketball championship game last night in Decorah, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com. The Riverhawks had tied the game halfway through the fourth quarter but coach Curt Klaahsen says they just were not able to put the game away.

Klaahsen says he was proud of his team’s progress after the holiday break.

Klaahsen’s team only loses one senior and will have a lot of experience coming back.

Reggi Spotts had 26 to lead Mason City, as they end their year with a record of 14-7.

CLEAR LAKE — Newman broke away from a two-point lead halfway through the third quarter, outscoring North Union 38-31 in the second half in a 65-57 win in the Class 1A District 4 championship game last night in Clear Lake, as you heard on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com. Doug Taylor had 27 points while Noah Hamilton added 15 to lead the Knights, who improve to 20-4 on the season and will take on Dunkerton in the Class 1A Substate 2 championship game on Saturday night in Hampton. Dunkerton overcame a slow start to beat South Hamilton 52-34 in the District 3 championship game last night in Clarksville.

— Class 2A Substate 4 district finals last night

District 7 at Garner — Lake Mills 72, Osage 47

District 8 at Central Elkader — MFL-Mar-Mac 54, Dyersville Beckman 51

= 2A Substate 4 championship game at Charles City on Saturday night

COLLEGE PARK — 7th-ranked Maryland outscored the 6th-ranked Iowa women 27-8 in the second quarter and crushed the Hawkeyes 96-68 on Tuesday night, ending their hopes of a second straight Big Ten regular season title. Iowa shot only 36 percent and committed 24 turnovers.

That’s Iowa coach Lisa Bluder. Maryland connected on 14 of 25 from three point range.

Iowa closes the regular season Sunday at home against 2nd-ranked Indiana.

AUSTIN — 8th-ranked Texas blew the game open with a 16-2 first half run and rolled to a 72-54 victory over 23rd-ranked Iowa State on Tuesday night. The Longhorns connected on 12 three pointers as the Cyclones suffered their seventh straight road loss.

That’s ISU coach T.J. Otzelberger. The Cyclones were only four-of-18 from behind the arc and gave up 14 offensive rebounds to fall to 8-7 in the Big 12.

The next two are at home, beginning with Saturday’s game against Oklahoma.

Senior center Osun Osunniyi scored 12 points to lead Iowa State.

IOWA CITY — The Iowa Hawkeye men take a 9-7 Big Ten record on the road to Wisconsin tonight. The Badgers won the first meeting 78-75 in overtime back in early December in Iowa City. Hawkeye coach Fran McCaffery says his team is much different right now.

Badger freshman Connor Essegian is averaging better than 14 and a half points in his last six games.

McCaffery says the Hawkeyes had too many defensive breakdowns in an 80-60 loss at Northwestern and they need to eliminate those against Wisconsin’s half court offense.

McCaffery says the Badgers will feast on defensive mistakes.

Wisconsin is 7-9 in the Big Ten and needs some resume building wins down the stretch. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 o’clock tonight with the pre-game at 7 o’clock on AM-1300 KGLO.

DES MOINES — Drake closes out the home schedule tonight by hosting Illinois State in their only meeting of the season. The Bulldogs are 14-4 in Missouri Valley play and tied at the top of the league standings with Bradley. Illinois State has battled through injuries and is 5-13 in the Valley.

That’s Drake coach Darian DeVries. It will be the final home game for a group of seniors that has led the Bulldogs to five straight 20-win seasons for the first time in program history.

One of those seniors has been a key to Drake’s nine game win streak. DeVries says point guard Roman Penn has taken his game to another level after undergoing two foot surgeries in the offseason and missing much of November.

The Bulldogs are 23-6 overall.