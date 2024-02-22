Wednesday February 22nd Local Sports

TONIGHT:

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, Lions TV at kribam.com — Class 3A boys substate semifinal — Clear Lake vs. North Polk — pre-game 6:45, tipoff 7:00

AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa women at Indiana — pre-game 6:45, tipoff 7:00

— Class 3A boys basketball teams have their substate semifinals tonight:

== 3A Substate 2

North Polk at #4 Clear Lake

Humboldt at Ballard

== 3A Substate 3

Hampton-Dumont-CAL at Charles City

Dubuque Wahlert at #1 Decorah

— 1A Region 6 girls basketball championship last night at Mason City:

Bishop Garrigan 62, Riceville 44

SIOUX CITY — The NIACC men were outscored 48-35 in the first half as they fell at Western Iowa Tech 99-85 last night in Iowa Community College Athletic Conference play. Adam Hackett had 26 points and 14 rebounds while Jordan Brown added 24 points to lead the Trojans, who drop to 9-18 overall and 3-13 in conference play. They’ll host Iowa Lakes on Saturday.

KEOKUK — Three days after beating them by 33 points, the NIACC women beat Southeastern in Keokuk last night 80-51. NIACC improves to 20-7 overall and 13-5 in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference and will host Iowa Lakes on Saturday.

DES MOINES — Drake’s home court winning streak is now 20 games. The Bulldogs raced out to a 10 point halftime lead and cruised to an 84-69 win over Belmont on Wednesday night to maintain a share of the Missouri Valley Conference lead.

That’s Drake coach Darian DeVries. The Bulldogs shot 52 percent for the game, including 10 of 21 from three point range, to move to 14-3 in the Valley. The Bulldogs also avenged a 22-point loss in the first game against the Bruins.

Tucker DeVries led four Bulldogs in double figures with 21 points.

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Johnny Kinziger scored 21 points to help Illinois State defeat Northern Iowa 81-73 on Wednesday night. Myles Foster scored 18 points while adding 14 rebounds. Kendall Lewis finished with 17 points, while adding 10 rebounds. The Panthers (15-13, 9-8) were led by Nate Heise, who posted 20 points and two steals. Bowen Born added 14 points, four assists and three steals for Northern Iowa. Tytan Anderson also had 13 points, two steals and two blocks.

HOUSTON — The Iowa State women outscored Houston 26-6 in the second quarter and the Cyclones rolled to a 76-64 victory in the Big 12 last night.

That’s Cyclone coach Bill Fennelly. It snapped ISU’s five game road losing streak. Freshman center Audi Crooks had 25 points and 12 rebounds.

Iowa State is 9-6 in the Big 12 and 15-10 overall

CEDAR FALLS — The Northern Iowa women take a share of fourth place in the Missouri Valley Conference race into tonight’s home game against Southern Illinois.

That’s UNI coach Tanya Warren. Despite a rash of injuries this season the Panthers still have a shot for a top four finish in the Valley regular season race.

The win at Murray State was the 202nd for Warren in the Missouri Valley making her the all-time leader in conference victories.

The Panthers are 9-5 in the Valley while the Salukis are 3-11.