Wednesday February 19th Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com, Radio.com app — State Duals involving Osage and Lake Mills
== Quarterfinals — 9:00 — Lake Mills vs. Logan-Magnolia, Osage vs. Davenport Assumption
== If win first dual — semifinals at 1:00, 1st/3rd place match tape delayed after Clear Lake girls basketball
== If lose first dual — consolation semifinal at 11:00, 5th/7th place match at 4:30
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com, Radio.com app — Mason City High boys vs. Charles City — 4:30
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com, Radio.com app — Class 3A girls regional semifinal — Clear Lake vs. Forest City — 6:45
ALGONA — Bishop Garrigan outscored Newman 17-3 in the first quarter and 27-4 in the second quarter on their way to an 83-27 win in a Class 1A regional quarterfinal girls basketball game last night in Algona, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. Lily Castle and Kealan Curley each had six to lead the Knights, who end their season with a record of 13-10. Garrigan is now 21-1 and will host AGWSR on Friday in the regional semifinal round.
== 1A girls Region 3 tonight
St. Ansgar 48, Janesville 43
Clarksville 75, Riceville 36
== 2A girls Region 2
Osage 62, Lake Mills 28
North Union 61, Pocahontas 51
== 2A girls Region 3
West Hancock 75, Belmond-Klemme 29
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 53, South Central Calhoun 43
== 2A girls Region 4
MFL-Mar-Mac 62, West Fork 35
— 3A girls basketball teams play regional semifinals:
== 3A Region 2
Forest City at Clear Lake
Algona at Okoboji
== 3A Region 3
Jesup at Hampton-Dumont-CAL
Greene County and Roland-Story
ALGONA — Algona ruined Clear Lake’s chance for a perfect North Central Conference boys basketball season as the Bulldogs knocked off the 4th-ranked in Class 3A Lions 64-53 last night in Algona, as you heard on AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com. Carson Toebe led three Clear Lake players in double figures with 16 points, while Andrew Formanek had 13 and Kody Kearns 11. Clear Lake finishes the regular season with a 13-1 conference mark and are 18-3. The Lions open up 3A Substate 2 play on Monday hosting Boone. Algona finishes the regular season with a 17-4 record and finished in second place in the conference behind the Lions at 12-2.
DES MOINES — Des Moines North outscored Mason City 27-10 in the third quarter and 53-27 in the second half in an 81-54 win last night. Four Mohawks scored in double figures — Jeff Skogen had 14 points, Corey Miner had 12, Austin Richardson 11 and Carter Thomas 10. Mason City drops to 7-12 with the loss and will host Charles City late this afternoon in a make-up game that was postponed on Monday. Only varsity will be playing with tipoff scheduled for 4:30, and it’s a game you can hear on AM-1300 KGLO.
DES MOINES — The state dual wrestling tournament takes place today in Des Moines, with Osage and Lake Mills being the fourth seed in their respective classes:
== Class 2A quarterfinals — 9:00 AM
#4 Osage vs. #5 Davenport Assumption
#1 West Delaware vs. #8 Humboldt
#2 Independence vs. #7 Winterset
#3 Williamsburg vs. #6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton
== Class 1A quarterfinals — 9:00 AM
#4 Lake Mills vs. #5 Logan-Magnolia
#1 Don Bosco vs. #8 Woodbury Central
#2 Lisbon vs. #7 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
#3 West Sioux vs. #6 Denver
== Class 3A quarterfinals — 11:00 AM
#1 Southeast Polk vs. #8 West Des Moines Valley
#4 Bettendorf vs. #5 North Scott
#2 Waverly-Shell Rock vs. #7 Indianola
#3 Fort Dodge vs. #6 Waukee
You can hear coverage of the Osage and Lake Mills wrestlers in the state duals on AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com and via the Radio.com app throughout the day today.
IOWA CITY — The Atlantic Coast Conference has joined the Big Ten in supporting a rule change allowing athletes to transfer one time during their career and be eligible immediately at their new school. Currently, athletes must sit out a year after transferring unless they are granted a waiver. Iowa athletic director Gary Barta.
Barta says the changes would also include athletes who are graduate transfers.