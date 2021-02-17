Wednesday February 17th Local Sports

TODAY:
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Lake Mills, Osage, West Hancock in State Dual Wrestling — click here for full schedule
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — 4A girls regional quarterfinal — Mason City vs. Charles City — pre-game 6:45, tipoff 7:00
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — 3A girls regional semifinal — Clear Lake vs. Iowa Falls-Alden — pre-game 6:45, tipoff 7:00
MASON CITY — Newman was outscored 31-12 in the second half as the Knights fell to Waterloo Christian 56-33 in a Class 1A girls regional quarterfinal last night in Mason City, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com. The Knights were within four at the half at 25-21, but Waterloo Christian outscored Newman 12-4 in the third and 19-8 in the fourth quarter for the win. Newman finishes their season with a 12-11 record. Waterloo Christian improves to 14-8 and will face top-ranked Bishop Garrigan in Algona on Friday night. Bishop Garrigan last night beat Northwood-Kensett 79-24.
== Class 1A Region 3
St. Ansgar 66, Wapsie Valley 39
Nashua-Plainfield 56, West Central Maynard 39
Turkey Valley 53, Central City 47
East Buchanan 52, Kee 33
== Class 2A Region 6
West Hancock 59, Manson-Northwest Webster 39
West Fork 55, South Hamilton 37
Aplington-Parkersburg 65, Belmond-Klemme 37
Dike-New Hartford 68, Eagle Grove 21
MASON CITY — Class 3A has regional semifinal games tonight while Class 4A starts play with regional quarterfinals this evening:
== 4A Region 2
Charles City at Mason City — 7:00 on KGLO (winner plays at Ballard Saturday)
Waterloo East at Benton Community (winner at North Polk Saturday)
== 3A Region 4
Iowa Falls-Alden at Clear Lake — 7:00 on KRIB
Williamsburg at Vinton-Shellsburg
(Regional final scheduled to be played Saturday at Grundy Center)
== 3A Region 2
Forest City at Estherville-Lincoln Central
Humboldt at Unity Christian
(Regional final scheduled to be played Saturday at Spirit Lake or Algona)
== 3A Region 5
New Hampton at Osage
North Fayette Valley at Waukon
(Regional final scheduled to be played Saturday at Waverly)
STILLWATER, OKLAHOMA — Oklahoma State raced out to a 12 point halftime lead and rolled to a 76-58 victory over Iowa State. The Cyclones shot only 33 percent, including six of 23 from three point range, and dropped to 0-12 in the Big 12.
That’s ISU coach Steve Prohm. The Cyclones made several runs in the second half.
Jalen Coleman-Lands led the Cyclones with 17 points as Iowa State falls to 2-15 overall.
CEDAR FALLS — Drake and UNI collide tonight in Cedar Falls. Drake coach Darian DeVries says UNI continues to make progress.
With forward Tank Hemphill sidelined with a broken foot Newton native Garrett Sturtz has stepped up with quality minutes.
The win over Loyola was Drake’s first over a ranked foe since 2008 and DeVries says it is a big boost to their NCAA Tournament resume.The Bulldogs beat the Panthers 80-59 in Des Moines last week. UNI coach Ben Jacobson.
Jacobson says the Panthers need to keep Drake off the offensive glass, contain the dribble drive and slow down their fast break. Jacobson says the Bulldogs cause problems in a number of areas.
The Bulldogs are 11-2 in the Valley after knocking off 22nd ranked Loyola while the Panthers are 5-10 after a win over Valparaiso.
DES MOINES — The state dual wrestling tournament takes place today at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines with Lake Mills, Osage and West Hancock all competing:
== 2A Quarterfinals at 9:00 AM (numbers are seedings)
#3 Osage vs. #6 Winterset
#2 Crestwood vs. #7 Creston/Orient-Macksburg
#4 Davenport Assumption vs. #5 Independence
#1 West Delaware vs. #8 Sergeant Bluff-Luton
— 2A consolation matches are at 11:00 AM and 4:30 PM
— 2A semifinals at 1:00 PM with 1st or 3rd place matches at 6:30 PM
== 1A Quarterfinals at 11:00 AM
#4 Lake Mills vs. #5 Woodbury Central
#1 Don Bosco vs. #8 MFL-Mar-Mac
#2 Lisbon vs. #7 West Hancock
#3 Logan-Magnolia vs. #6 West Sioux
— 1A consolation matches are at 1:00 PM and 4:30 PM
— 1A semifinals at 1:00 PM with 1st or 3rd place matches at 6:30 PM
We’ll have coverage of Lake Mills, Osage, and West Hancock starting at 9 o’clock this morning on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com. If any of the three teams make it to a 1st or 3rd place match later tonight, we’ll have tape-delayed coverage starting after Clear Lake girls basketball.
MASON CITY — 4th-ranked Iowa Western scored bonus points in four of their six wins as they beat 9th-ranked NIACC 26-19 at the campus gym on Tuesday night. NIACC picked up a pin from Jose Valdez at 197, a technical fall from Clarence Lee-Green at 125, and major decisions from Quentrevion Campbell at 133 and Christian Minto at 165. NIACC is 1-1 in duals and will host 6th-ranked Iowa Central next Wednesday night.