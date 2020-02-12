Wednesday February 12th Local Spors

TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO — NCAA men’s basketball — Xavier at Butler — 5:15
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com, Radio.com app — NIACC men vs. Dakota County — 7:30
CLEAR LAKE — Both the Clear Lake girls and boys basketball teams wrapped up North Central Conference championships last night with wins over Hampton-Dumont-CAL, as you heard on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB & kribam.com:
== The Clear Lake girls jumped out to a 20-5 lead after the first quarter on their way to a 68-45 win. Lions coach Bart Smith says his team’s defense set the tone for the ballgame.
Sara Faber had 18 and Darby Dodd added 10 as Clear Lake wraps up the regular season with a 19-2 record overall and 13-1 in conference play. The Lions host Garner-Hayfield-Ventura in a Class 3A regional quarterfinal on Saturday evening at 5 o’clock.
== The Lions boys won their third straight conference title and fourth in the last six years with a 63-45 win over the Bulldogs. Clear Lake coach Jeremey Ainley says their first goal every year is to win the conference and now the Lions will look for more success.
Jack Barragy led Clear Lake with 20 points while Jaylen DeVries had 12 and Andrew Formanek 11. Clear Lake is now 18-2 overall and 13-0 in the conference and will finish the regular season at Algona next Tuesday.
MASON CITY — The Mason City High girls fell to Ankeny Centennial 63-39 last night at home, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. The Mohawk boys fell as well to Centennial 97-61. Jeff Skogen had 17 while Corey Miner and Austin Richardson added 12 to lead the Mohawks. Both Mason City teams host Fort Dodge on Friday night.
— other girls
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 53, Algona 44
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 63, Eagle Grove 35
Iowa Falls-Alden 36, St. Edmond 30
Waverly-Shell Rock 64, Charles City 37
— other boys
Algona 71, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 40
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 72, Eagle Grove 34
Iowa Falls-Alden 72, St. Edmond 55
Waverly-Shell Rock 48, Charles City 44
MASON CITY – For the third time this season, a member of the NIACC men’s basketball team has been selected as the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference player of the week.
NIACC sophomore point guard Quentin Hardrict earned the weekly award for his play last week. Hardrict helped lead the #12 Trojans to wins over #10 Iowa Lakes (105-91) and Ellsworth (88-73).
Against Iowa Lakes, Hardrict scored 24 points with five assists and four rebounds as the Trojans snapped a two-game losing streak.
Against Ellsworth, Hardrict scored 20 points with four assists and three rebounds.
Hardrict averages 17.8 points per game, which ranks fourth in the conference. He also has 108 assists, which is tied for second in the league.
NIACC’s Trey Sampson earned the league player of the week award for the week of Nov. 18-24 and the Trojans’ Deundra Roberson was the league player of the week for the week of Nov. 25-Dec. 1.
NIACC (19-5 overall, 6-4 in the conference) returns to action tonight at home against Dakota County Technical College in a non-conference game. Tip-off is slated for 7:30, and you can hear the game on AM-1300 KGLO.
AMES — Sophomore Rasir Bolton steps into the point guard spot for Iowa State tonight when the Cyclones visit Oklahoma. Bolton replaces sophomore Tyrese Haliburton, who is lost for the season after suffering a broken wrist in Saturday’s win over Kansas State.
Bolton leads ISU in scoring at 15.3 points per game but will need to be more of a play maker at the point.
Bolton believes he will be able to adjust to his new role.
The Cyclones are 3-7 in the Big 12 and they hammered the Sooners in their first meeting in Ames.
CEDAR FALLS — Missouri Valley leader Northern Iowa takes a 10-2 record into tonight’s game at home against Illinois State. The Redbirds beat the Panthers 76-70 in the Valley opener back on New Year’s Eve.
That’s UNI coach Ben Jacobson. Illinois State rallied for the win by scoring 56 points in the second half.
The Redbirds lost seven straight after the win over UNI but Jacobson says they have played better the last couple of weeks.
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Marwin González has become the first batter from the 2017 Houston Astros team that won the World Series to publicly apologize for his role in the sign-stealing scandal. González addressed the subject upon reporting to spring training with the Minnesota Twins, his current club. González says he’s “remorseful for everything that happened” that season. The multi-positional player had the best year of his career in 2017. Major League Baseball’s investigation into the sign-stealing system resulted in penalties for the Astros organization and the firing of their general manager and manager.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kevin Fiala kept up his recent surge for Minnesota with a goal and two assists, and the Wild beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-0. The Wild matched their season high with three power-play scores, by Joel Eriksson Ek, Jared Spurgeon and Zach Parise. The Wild have an NHL-leading 15 power-play goals in 33 opportunities over their last 11 games. Parise has six during that span, also the most in the league. Alex Stalock stopped 26 shots for his third shutout of the season for Minnesota. Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury was pulled after making 16 saves through two periods.