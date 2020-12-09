Wednesday December 9th Local Sports

TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa women vs. Iowa State — pre-game 6:15, tipoff 6:30
IOWA CITY — Iowa hit 17 three pointers and used a 14-0 run in the second half to take command as the third-ranked Hawkeyes beat 16th-ranked North Carolina 93-80 in Iowa City. The Tar Heels had rallied from 16 points down to take a brief one point lead.
That’s Iowa coach Fran McCaffery. It was the Hawkeyes’ first big win as they improve to 4-0.
Jordan Bohannon led the Hawkeyes with 24 points as they survived the North Carolina rally.
C.J. Fredrick had 21 points and Joe Wieskamp added 19. Iowa hosts Iowa State on Friday night.
IOWA CITY — The first of two Cy-Hawk basketball games is tonight in Carver-Hawkeye Arena as the Iowa Hawkeye women host Iowa State. The Hawkeyes are 3-0 while the Cyclones are 2-2 after a loss at home to top-ranked South Carolina. The Hawkeyes have won four straight in the series and five of the last six.
That’s Iowa coach Lisa Bluder, who says it is a shame this game can’t be played in front of a big crowd.
Iowa State coach Bill Fennelly says it is not difficult to motivate his team for this game.
Fennelly says the Cyclones appreciate the chance to just play this game.
The Cyclones need better perimeter shooting. They were only five of 27 from three point range in the loss to South Carolina. Tipoff tonight is scheduled for 6:30, with the pre-game at 6:15 on AM-1300 KGLO
— high school girls basketball last night
Newman 44, Nashua-Plainfield 42
#3/1A St. Ansgar 57, #10/3A Osage 53
Central Springs 38, North Butler 14
Rockford 41, North Iowa 39
West Fork 48, Northwood-Kensett 22
West Hancock 68, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 53
Garrigan 78, Lake Mills 21
Eagle Grove 62, Belmond-Klemme 37
North Union 54, Forest City 46 (OT)
— high school boys basketball last night
Newman 56, Nashua-Plainfield 55
North Butler 54, Central Springs 46
Osage 63, St. Ansgar 48
North Iowa 56, Rockford 51
West Fork 90, Northwood-Kensett 16
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 57, West Hancock 43
Lake Mills 75, Garrigan 46
Forest City 76, North Union 38
Belmond-Klemme 46, Eagle Grove 35
Iowa Falls-Alden 81, Charles City 78
— high school wrestling last night
@ Newman
Hudson 62, Newman 15
Hudson 54, Postville 30
Hudson 42, Riceville 24
Postville 48, Newman 35
Postville 69, Riceville 12
Newman 36, Riceville 30
@ North Fayette Valley
Crestwood 73, North Butler-Clarksville 6
Crestwood 69, North Fayette Valley 9
North Butler-Clarksville 42, North Fayette Valley 27
Osage 56, Decorah 15
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 46, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 25
IOWA CITY — Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz says Wisconsin gets a lot of notoriety for its run game but it is defense that has helped the Badgers dominate the Big Ten West. The teams meet Saturday and the Hawkeyes must find a way to solve a defense that has yielded less than 270 yards in every game.
Ferentz says sophomore quarterback Spencer Petras and the Iowa offense will be forced to put together long drives against a Badger team that does a good job playing the field position game.
Ferentz says the Badgers have become a measuring stick for the program.
Kickoff on Saturday is slated for 2:30, with the pre-game at 12:30 on AM-1300 KGLO