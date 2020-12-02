      Weather Alert

Wednesday December 2nd “The Midday Report”

Dec 2, 2020 @ 12:35pm

Listen to “The Midday Report” from Wednesday December 2nd

 

For the latest

Trending
Six more COVID deaths in north-central Iowa
Food Bank of Iowa CEO says food insecurity has doubled in pandemic
After the Black Friday frenzy fades, shop Small Business Saturday
Seven hubs set up to distribute PPE from state stockpile
Clear Lake firefighters battle two separate blazes overnight