Wednesday December 21st Local Sports

TODAY:

AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa men vs. Eastern Illinois — pre-game 1:30, tipoff 2:30 ***NEW TIME***

CLEAR LAKE — The #7/3A Clear Lake boys used a 10-0 run to start the game and never looked back, beating Algona 72-48 in North Central Conference basketball last night, as you heard on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com. Sophomore Thomas Meyer scored 21 points to lead four Lion players in double figures. Titan Schmitt added 17, Cael Stephany had 16 while Travaughn Luyobya added 10 as the Lions improve to 5-0 on the season and 2-0 in North Central Conference play. Clear Lake’s game on Thursday night against Fort Dodge has been postponed due to the weather. The Lions will host St. Edmond in a makeup game scheduled for January 3rd.

MASON CITY — Mason City outscored Spencer 18-11 in the fourth quarter for a 57-52 win in non-conference boys basketball last night in Mason City, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com. Jess Cornick had 21 points while Ethen Roberts and Kale Hobart each added 11 for the Riverhawks, who are now 4-2 on the season. Mason City will face Ottumwa on Monday January 2nd in a game to be played at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

MASON CITY — Newman shut down West Hancock 16-1 in the second quarter as the Knights stayed undefeated with a 57-42 win in Top of Iowa Conference boys basketball on Tuesday night. Newman is 7-0 on the season and will host Central Springs on January 3rd.

— other boys basketball Tuesday

Northwood-Kensett 68, Central Springs 60

St. Ansgar 69, Rockford 55

West Fork 70, Osage 53

Forest City 60, Belmond-Klemme 22

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 71, Eagle Grove 57

Lake Mills 60, North Union 42

Bishop Garrigan 82, North Iowa 42

Tripoli 61, Nashua-Plainfield 57

North Butler 52, BCLUW 39

Charles City 69, New Hampton 40

Humboldt 74, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 31

Webster City 53, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 43

CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake girls outscored Algona 17-4 in the second quarter as the program won its 31st-straight North Central Conference contest with a 48-36 win on Tuesday night at home, as you heard on KRIB. Xada Johnson had 14 while Jordan Mayland added 12 for the Lions, who are 5-2 overall and 4-0 in the conference. Clear Lake is off until January 3rd when they host St. Edmond.

MASON CITY — Spencer used a 23-14 lead after the first quarter to beat Mason City 81-61 in non-conference girls basketball last night, as you heard on KGLO. Mason City is 2-5 on the season and will face Ottumwa at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on January 2nd.

— other girls basketball last night

West Hancock 46, Newman 31

#11/1A West Fork 60, #5/3A Osage 35

#1/1A Bishop Garrigan 85, North Iowa 41

Northwood-Kensett 40, Central Springs 36

St. Ansgar 52, Rockford 3

Forest City 54, Belmond-Klemme 41

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 69, Eagle Grove 30

North Union 66, Lake Mills 26

BCLUW 33, North Butler 22

New Hampton 67, Charles City 21

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 41, Webster City 39

IOWA CITY — Kris Murray will not play this afternoon when the Iowa men close out non-conference action against Eastern Illinois. With Murray out senior center and reigning Big Ten Player of the Week Filip Rebraca has averaged better than 20 points and nine rebounds.

That’s Iowa coach Fran McCaffery. Under second year coach Marty Simmons Eastern Illinois is 3-9.

Tip off has been moved to 2:30.

IOWA CITY — Iowa women’s basketball coach Lisa Bluder wants her team to win and look good doing it this afternoon. The 13th-ranked Hawkeyes take a 9-3 record into a game against Dartmouth.

The Hawkeyes will be heavily favored against a Dartmouth team that is 2-10 on the season.

After this afternoon’s game, the Hawkeyes will have a four-day break before returning to practice.

AMES — With a winter storm looming for central Iowa, Iowa State’s men’s basketball game tonight against Omaha and its Thursday women’s basketball game against Drake have been canceled due to potential severe weather conditions, and will not be made up, the Cyclone Athletics Department announced Tuesday morning.

Iowa State Director of Athletics Jamie Pollard said, “After consulting with both Omaha and Drake, we believe that canceling both games will afford the student-athletes from all four teams the opportunity to depart ahead of the storm and return safely to their homes to spend the holidays with their families.”

Fans who had purchased single-game tickets for either game will be issued a refund by the ISU Athletics Ticket Office.

— high school boys wrestling last night

@ Eagle Grove

St. Ansgar 42, Eagle Grove 39

St. Ansgar 36, Newman 35

St. Ansgar 58, North Butler-Clarksville 17

Eagle Grove 45, North Butler-Clarksville 35

Eagle Grove 54, Newman 24

Newman 38, North Butler-Clarksville 36

@ Osage

Osage 66, Central Springs 18

Osage 66, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 9

Central Springs 45, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 30

@ Nashua

Nashua-Plainfield 66, Forest City 8

Nashua-Plainfield 55, North Union 21

Nashua-Plainfield 81, Rockford 0

North Union 45, Forest City 33

North Union 66, Rockford 6

Forest City 66, Rockford 9

— high school girls wrestling last night

@ Ames

Mason City 54, Ottumwa 9

Ames 45, Mason City 36

@ West Fork

Cedar Falls 60, Humboldt 24

Cedar Falls 72, West Fork 12

Cedar Falls 48, Osage 42

Osage 71, Humboldt 12

Osage 64, West Fork 18

Humboldt 48, West Fork 36

@ St. Ansgar

North Central 54, Nashua-Plainfield 18

North Central 60, MFL-Mar-Mac 18

North Central 42, Postville 33

Nashua-Plainfield 36, MFL-Mar-Mac 30

Postville 42, Nashua-Plainfield 36