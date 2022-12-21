Wednesday December 21st Local Sports
TODAY:
AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa men vs. Eastern Illinois — pre-game 1:30, tipoff 2:30 ***NEW TIME***
CLEAR LAKE — The #7/3A Clear Lake boys used a 10-0 run to start the game and never looked back, beating Algona 72-48 in North Central Conference basketball last night, as you heard on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com. Sophomore Thomas Meyer scored 21 points to lead four Lion players in double figures. Titan Schmitt added 17, Cael Stephany had 16 while Travaughn Luyobya added 10 as the Lions improve to 5-0 on the season and 2-0 in North Central Conference play. Clear Lake’s game on Thursday night against Fort Dodge has been postponed due to the weather. The Lions will host St. Edmond in a makeup game scheduled for January 3rd.
MASON CITY — Mason City outscored Spencer 18-11 in the fourth quarter for a 57-52 win in non-conference boys basketball last night in Mason City, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com. Jess Cornick had 21 points while Ethen Roberts and Kale Hobart each added 11 for the Riverhawks, who are now 4-2 on the season. Mason City will face Ottumwa on Monday January 2nd in a game to be played at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
MASON CITY — Newman shut down West Hancock 16-1 in the second quarter as the Knights stayed undefeated with a 57-42 win in Top of Iowa Conference boys basketball on Tuesday night. Newman is 7-0 on the season and will host Central Springs on January 3rd.
— other boys basketball Tuesday
Northwood-Kensett 68, Central Springs 60
St. Ansgar 69, Rockford 55
West Fork 70, Osage 53
Forest City 60, Belmond-Klemme 22
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 71, Eagle Grove 57
Lake Mills 60, North Union 42
Bishop Garrigan 82, North Iowa 42
Tripoli 61, Nashua-Plainfield 57
North Butler 52, BCLUW 39
Charles City 69, New Hampton 40
Humboldt 74, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 31
Webster City 53, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 43
CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake girls outscored Algona 17-4 in the second quarter as the program won its 31st-straight North Central Conference contest with a 48-36 win on Tuesday night at home, as you heard on KRIB. Xada Johnson had 14 while Jordan Mayland added 12 for the Lions, who are 5-2 overall and 4-0 in the conference. Clear Lake is off until January 3rd when they host St. Edmond.
MASON CITY — Spencer used a 23-14 lead after the first quarter to beat Mason City 81-61 in non-conference girls basketball last night, as you heard on KGLO. Mason City is 2-5 on the season and will face Ottumwa at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on January 2nd.
— other girls basketball last night
West Hancock 46, Newman 31
#11/1A West Fork 60, #5/3A Osage 35
#1/1A Bishop Garrigan 85, North Iowa 41
Northwood-Kensett 40, Central Springs 36
St. Ansgar 52, Rockford 3
Forest City 54, Belmond-Klemme 41
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 69, Eagle Grove 30
North Union 66, Lake Mills 26
BCLUW 33, North Butler 22
New Hampton 67, Charles City 21
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 41, Webster City 39
IOWA CITY — Kris Murray will not play this afternoon when the Iowa men close out non-conference action against Eastern Illinois. With Murray out senior center and reigning Big Ten Player of the Week Filip Rebraca has averaged better than 20 points and nine rebounds.
That’s Iowa coach Fran McCaffery. Under second year coach Marty Simmons Eastern Illinois is 3-9.
Tip off has been moved to 2:30.
IOWA CITY — Iowa women’s basketball coach Lisa Bluder wants her team to win and look good doing it this afternoon. The 13th-ranked Hawkeyes take a 9-3 record into a game against Dartmouth.
The Hawkeyes will be heavily favored against a Dartmouth team that is 2-10 on the season.
After this afternoon’s game, the Hawkeyes will have a four-day break before returning to practice.
AMES — With a winter storm looming for central Iowa, Iowa State’s men’s basketball game tonight against Omaha and its Thursday women’s basketball game against Drake have been canceled due to potential severe weather conditions, and will not be made up, the Cyclone Athletics Department announced Tuesday morning.
Iowa State Director of Athletics Jamie Pollard said, “After consulting with both Omaha and Drake, we believe that canceling both games will afford the student-athletes from all four teams the opportunity to depart ahead of the storm and return safely to their homes to spend the holidays with their families.”
Fans who had purchased single-game tickets for either game will be issued a refund by the ISU Athletics Ticket Office.
— high school boys wrestling last night
@ Eagle Grove
St. Ansgar 42, Eagle Grove 39
St. Ansgar 36, Newman 35
St. Ansgar 58, North Butler-Clarksville 17
Eagle Grove 45, North Butler-Clarksville 35
Eagle Grove 54, Newman 24
Newman 38, North Butler-Clarksville 36
@ Osage
Osage 66, Central Springs 18
Osage 66, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 9
Central Springs 45, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 30
@ Nashua
Nashua-Plainfield 66, Forest City 8
Nashua-Plainfield 55, North Union 21
Nashua-Plainfield 81, Rockford 0
North Union 45, Forest City 33
North Union 66, Rockford 6
Forest City 66, Rockford 9
— high school girls wrestling last night
@ Ames
Mason City 54, Ottumwa 9
Ames 45, Mason City 36
@ West Fork
Cedar Falls 60, Humboldt 24
Cedar Falls 72, West Fork 12
Cedar Falls 48, Osage 42
Osage 71, Humboldt 12
Osage 64, West Fork 18
Humboldt 48, West Fork 36
@ St. Ansgar
North Central 54, Nashua-Plainfield 18
North Central 60, MFL-Mar-Mac 18
North Central 42, Postville 33
Nashua-Plainfield 36, MFL-Mar-Mac 30
Postville 42, Nashua-Plainfield 36