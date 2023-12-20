Wednesday December 20th Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa men vs. Maryland-Baltimore County — pre-game 6:00, tipoff 7:00
CLEAR LAKE — Clear Lake’s 43-game North Central Conference winning streak came to an end last night as the 13th-ranked Lions fell to 10th-ranked Algona in a matchup of ranked teams in Class 3A, as you heard on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and saw on Lions TV at kribam.com. The Lions jumped out to a 14-5 lead after the first quarter but Algona went on a big run to start the second quarter to lead 27-21 at the half. Madi Ott had 16 points while Addie Doughan added 11 as Clear Lake drops to 5-3 overall and 4-1 in the conference. Algona takes sole possession of first place in the conference with a 5-0 record and they are 6-3 overall.
=== The Clear Lake boys outscored Algona 38-26 in the second half on their way to a 67-54 win in North Central Conference play last night, as you heard on KRIB and saw on Lions TV at kribam.com. Four Clear Lake players scored in double figures, led by 18 from Thomas Meyer. Gavin Anderson had 13 while Dylan Litzel and Titan Schmitt added 12. Clear Lake is 6-0 overall and 2-0 in the conference.
Both Clear Lake teams travel to Forest City on Thursday night, games you’ll hear on KRIB starting at 6:15.
SPENCER — The Mason City High girls held Spencer to nine second half points on their way to a 61-36 win in non-conference play last night, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com. Reggi Spotts had 17 points while Jaelyn Falls added 13 for the Riverhawks, who end the 2023 portion of their schedule with an 8-1 record. They’ll play Ottumwa at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Thursday January 4th
=== Spencer outscored Mason City 21-13 in the fourth quarter for a 53-38 win in the boys game, that you also heard on KGLO. Ty Sanchez-Evans and Marcele Whitner each had 10 points to lead the Riverhawks, who end their 2023 portion of the schedule with a 1-6 record. They’ll also face Ottumwa in Des Moines on January 4th.
— other girls basketball last night
Osage 53, West Fork 50
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 44, Eagle Grove 16
North Union 48, Lake Mills 36
Forest City 67, Belmond-Klemme 30
Nashua-Plainfield 42, Tripoli 21
North Tama 36, North Butler 34
— other boys basketball last night
Newman 53, West Hancock 43
Osage 75, West Fork 69
Northwood-Kensett 77, Central Springs 51
St. Ansgar 62, Rockford 46
Forest City 67, Belmond-Klemme 28
North Union 47, Lake Mills 43
Eagle Grove 53, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 40
Bishop Garrigan 72, North Iowa 46
Nashua-Plainfield 76, Tripoli 39
North Butler 62, North Tama 69
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 49, Webster City 43
Humboldt 83, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 60
Iowa Falls-Alden 58, St. Edmond 54
DES MOINES — The Associated Press released their first boys basketball poll of the season on Tuesday:
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, and total points:
Class 4A
Record Pts
1. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy (4) 5-0 47
2. Dallas Center-Grimes 5-0 43
3. Waukee 7-1 36
4. Linn-Mar, Marion (1) 6-0 33
5. Cedar Falls 3-1 25
6. Dubuque, Senior 5-0 23
7. Valley, West Des Moines 3-2 16
8. North Scott, Eldridge 6-1 13
9. Ankeny 6-1 12
(tie) Bettendorf 5-2 12
Others receiving votes: Ankeny Centennial 7. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 6. Iowa City, West 1. Waterloo, West 1.
Class 3A
Record Pts
1. Nevada (1) 7-0 42
2. Decorah (3) 6-0 37
3. Clear Lake 5-0 32
(tie) ADM, Adel (1) 5-1 32
5. Solon 5-0 21
6. Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 5-2 20
7. Williamsburg 5-0 12
8. Xavier, Cedar Rapids 3-3 11
(tie) Keokuk 6-1 11
10. Carroll 4-2 9
Others receiving votes: Ballard 8. Maquoketa 7. Hampton-Dumont 7. Bondurant Farrar 6. Waverly-Shell Rock 5. Assumption, Davenport 4. MOC-Floyd Valley 3. Clarke, Osceola 3. Knoxville 2. Lewis Central 2. Mount Pleasant 1.
Class 2A
Record Pts
1. Hudson (1) 7-0 43
2. Western Christian, Hull (3) 8-0 40
3. West Burlington (1) 8-0 39
4. Roland-Story, Story City 6-0 32
5. West Lyon, Inwood 8-0 31
6. Underwood 7-1 26
7. Monticello 7-0 24
8. Unity Christian, Orange City 7-0 12
9. Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 6-1 6
10. Osage 8-0 5
Others receiving votes: Treynor 4. Pella Christian 3. South Hamilton, Jewell 3. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 2. Grand View Christian 2. East Sac County 2. Cascade,Western Dubuque 1.
Class 1A
Record Pts
1. Keota 8-0 39
1. North Linn, Troy Mills (3) 7-0 39
3. Marquette Catholic, Bellevue (1) 8-0 35
4. Lake Mills 8-0 30
5. Winfield-Mount Union (1) 7-1 24
6. Kee, Lansing 8-0 22
7. South O’Brien, Paullina 7-0 21
8. Earlham 6-0 15
9. Madrid 5-2 13
10. Coon Rapids-Bayard 9-0 10
Others receiving votes: Bellevue 9. Holy Trinity Catholic, Fort Madison 5. West Fork, Sheffield 4. Notre Dame, Burlington 4. Lynnville-Sully 3. Baxter 2.
— high school boys wrestling last night
@ Iowa Falls
Clear Lake 82, St. Edmond 0
Clear Lake 53, Iowa Falls-Alden 27
Iowa Falls-Alden 66, St. Edmond 6
@ St. Ansgar
North Butler-Clarksville 54, Eagle Grove 29
North Butler-Clarksville 41, St. Ansgar 36
St. Ansgar 48, Eagle Grove 24
@ Northwood
Lake Mills 48, West Hancock 30
Lake Mills 66, Northwood-Kensett 9
West Hancock 64, Northwood-Kensett 18
— high school girls wrestling last night
@ Tripoli
Clear Lake 52, South Winneshiek 21
Clear Lake 60, Tripoli 18
Crestwood 42, Clear Lake 39
@ St. Ansgar
North Central Trailblazers 45, St. Ansgar 20
North Central Trailblazers 66, Nashua-Plainfield 9
North Central Trailblazers 54, MFL MarMac 15
St. Ansgar 36, MFL MarMac 24
St. Ansgar 42, Nashua-Plainfield 18
MFL MarMac 36, Nashua-Plainfield 18
IOWA CITY — The Iowa Hawkeye men close out the pre-Christmas portion of their schedule at home tonight by hosting Maryland-Baltimore County. The Retrievers enter the game with a record of 5-8.
That’s Iowa coach Fran McCaffery who says UMBC will challenge the Hawkeyes with their style of play.
Tipoff at Carver-Hawkeye Arena is scheduled for 7 o’clock with the pre-game starting at 6 o’clock on AM-1300 KGLO
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Atin Wright scored 24 points as Drake beat Alcorn State 92-55 on Tuesday night. Wright added four steals for the Bulldogs (11-1). Kyron Gibson scored 19 points and added six rebounds. Kevin Overton was 4-of-8 shooting, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the foul line to finish with 13 points. The Bulldogs picked up their eighth straight victory.
AMES — Iowa State women’s coach Bill Fennelly senior guard Emily Ryan will see limited action tonight when the Cyclones host Northern Iowa. The All-Big 12 guard played nine minutes in Sunday’s win over Troy after being sidelined with a lower leg injury suffered during the summer.
Fennelly says Ryan gives the Cyclones a much needed boost of experience.
Tipoff at Hilton Coliseum is scheduled for 6:30 tonight.
IOWA CITY — Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz says the Hawkeyes won’t have a new offensive coordinator until after the Citrus Bowl against Tennessee. Brian Ferentz will not be returning and the injury plagued Iowa offense finished last in the country by averaging only 239 yards per game.
Ferentz says he has made three calls regarding the job and plans to make one more call this week.
While the coordinator will change the style will not and Ferentz says the Hawkeyes will remain committed to defense and ball control that has helped them average more than nine wins in the last eight full seasons.