Wednesday December 20th Local Sports

TONIGHT:

AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa men vs. Maryland-Baltimore County — pre-game 6:00, tipoff 7:00

CLEAR LAKE — Clear Lake’s 43-game North Central Conference winning streak came to an end last night as the 13th-ranked Lions fell to 10th-ranked Algona in a matchup of ranked teams in Class 3A, as you heard on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and saw on Lions TV at kribam.com. The Lions jumped out to a 14-5 lead after the first quarter but Algona went on a big run to start the second quarter to lead 27-21 at the half. Madi Ott had 16 points while Addie Doughan added 11 as Clear Lake drops to 5-3 overall and 4-1 in the conference. Algona takes sole possession of first place in the conference with a 5-0 record and they are 6-3 overall.

=== The Clear Lake boys outscored Algona 38-26 in the second half on their way to a 67-54 win in North Central Conference play last night, as you heard on KRIB and saw on Lions TV at kribam.com. Four Clear Lake players scored in double figures, led by 18 from Thomas Meyer. Gavin Anderson had 13 while Dylan Litzel and Titan Schmitt added 12. Clear Lake is 6-0 overall and 2-0 in the conference.

Both Clear Lake teams travel to Forest City on Thursday night, games you’ll hear on KRIB starting at 6:15.

SPENCER — The Mason City High girls held Spencer to nine second half points on their way to a 61-36 win in non-conference play last night, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com. Reggi Spotts had 17 points while Jaelyn Falls added 13 for the Riverhawks, who end the 2023 portion of their schedule with an 8-1 record. They’ll play Ottumwa at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Thursday January 4th

=== Spencer outscored Mason City 21-13 in the fourth quarter for a 53-38 win in the boys game, that you also heard on KGLO. Ty Sanchez-Evans and Marcele Whitner each had 10 points to lead the Riverhawks, who end their 2023 portion of the schedule with a 1-6 record. They’ll also face Ottumwa in Des Moines on January 4th.

— other girls basketball last night

Osage 53, West Fork 50

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 44, Eagle Grove 16

North Union 48, Lake Mills 36

Forest City 67, Belmond-Klemme 30

Nashua-Plainfield 42, Tripoli 21

North Tama 36, North Butler 34

— other boys basketball last night

Newman 53, West Hancock 43

Osage 75, West Fork 69

Northwood-Kensett 77, Central Springs 51

St. Ansgar 62, Rockford 46

Forest City 67, Belmond-Klemme 28

North Union 47, Lake Mills 43

Eagle Grove 53, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 40

Bishop Garrigan 72, North Iowa 46

Nashua-Plainfield 76, Tripoli 39

North Butler 62, North Tama 69

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 49, Webster City 43

Humboldt 83, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 60

Iowa Falls-Alden 58, St. Edmond 54

DES MOINES — The Associated Press released their first boys basketball poll of the season on Tuesday:

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, and total points:

Class 4A

Record Pts

1. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy (4) 5-0 47

2. Dallas Center-Grimes 5-0 43

3. Waukee 7-1 36

4. Linn-Mar, Marion (1) 6-0 33

5. Cedar Falls 3-1 25

6. Dubuque, Senior 5-0 23

7. Valley, West Des Moines 3-2 16

8. North Scott, Eldridge 6-1 13

9. Ankeny 6-1 12

(tie) Bettendorf 5-2 12

Others receiving votes: Ankeny Centennial 7. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 6. Iowa City, West 1. Waterloo, West 1.

Class 3A

Record Pts

1. Nevada (1) 7-0 42

2. Decorah (3) 6-0 37

3. Clear Lake 5-0 32

(tie) ADM, Adel (1) 5-1 32

5. Solon 5-0 21

6. Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 5-2 20

7. Williamsburg 5-0 12

8. Xavier, Cedar Rapids 3-3 11

(tie) Keokuk 6-1 11

10. Carroll 4-2 9

Others receiving votes: Ballard 8. Maquoketa 7. Hampton-Dumont 7. Bondurant Farrar 6. Waverly-Shell Rock 5. Assumption, Davenport 4. MOC-Floyd Valley 3. Clarke, Osceola 3. Knoxville 2. Lewis Central 2. Mount Pleasant 1.

Class 2A

Record Pts

1. Hudson (1) 7-0 43

2. Western Christian, Hull (3) 8-0 40

3. West Burlington (1) 8-0 39

4. Roland-Story, Story City 6-0 32

5. West Lyon, Inwood 8-0 31

6. Underwood 7-1 26

7. Monticello 7-0 24

8. Unity Christian, Orange City 7-0 12

9. Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 6-1 6

10. Osage 8-0 5

Others receiving votes: Treynor 4. Pella Christian 3. South Hamilton, Jewell 3. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 2. Grand View Christian 2. East Sac County 2. Cascade,Western Dubuque 1.

Class 1A

Record Pts

1. Keota 8-0 39

1. North Linn, Troy Mills (3) 7-0 39

3. Marquette Catholic, Bellevue (1) 8-0 35

4. Lake Mills 8-0 30

5. Winfield-Mount Union (1) 7-1 24

6. Kee, Lansing 8-0 22

7. South O’Brien, Paullina 7-0 21

8. Earlham 6-0 15

9. Madrid 5-2 13

10. Coon Rapids-Bayard 9-0 10

Others receiving votes: Bellevue 9. Holy Trinity Catholic, Fort Madison 5. West Fork, Sheffield 4. Notre Dame, Burlington 4. Lynnville-Sully 3. Baxter 2.

— high school boys wrestling last night

@ Iowa Falls

Clear Lake 82, St. Edmond 0

Clear Lake 53, Iowa Falls-Alden 27

Iowa Falls-Alden 66, St. Edmond 6

@ St. Ansgar

North Butler-Clarksville 54, Eagle Grove 29

North Butler-Clarksville 41, St. Ansgar 36

St. Ansgar 48, Eagle Grove 24

@ Northwood

Lake Mills 48, West Hancock 30

Lake Mills 66, Northwood-Kensett 9

West Hancock 64, Northwood-Kensett 18

— high school girls wrestling last night

@ Tripoli

Clear Lake 52, South Winneshiek 21

Clear Lake 60, Tripoli 18

Crestwood 42, Clear Lake 39

@ St. Ansgar

North Central Trailblazers 45, St. Ansgar 20

North Central Trailblazers 66, Nashua-Plainfield 9

North Central Trailblazers 54, MFL MarMac 15

St. Ansgar 36, MFL MarMac 24

St. Ansgar 42, Nashua-Plainfield 18

MFL MarMac 36, Nashua-Plainfield 18

IOWA CITY — The Iowa Hawkeye men close out the pre-Christmas portion of their schedule at home tonight by hosting Maryland-Baltimore County. The Retrievers enter the game with a record of 5-8.

That’s Iowa coach Fran McCaffery who says UMBC will challenge the Hawkeyes with their style of play.

Tipoff at Carver-Hawkeye Arena is scheduled for 7 o’clock with the pre-game starting at 6 o’clock on AM-1300 KGLO

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Atin Wright scored 24 points as Drake beat Alcorn State 92-55 on Tuesday night. Wright added four steals for the Bulldogs (11-1). Kyron Gibson scored 19 points and added six rebounds. Kevin Overton was 4-of-8 shooting, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the foul line to finish with 13 points. The Bulldogs picked up their eighth straight victory.

AMES — Iowa State women’s coach Bill Fennelly senior guard Emily Ryan will see limited action tonight when the Cyclones host Northern Iowa. The All-Big 12 guard played nine minutes in Sunday’s win over Troy after being sidelined with a lower leg injury suffered during the summer.

Fennelly says Ryan gives the Cyclones a much needed boost of experience.

Tipoff at Hilton Coliseum is scheduled for 6:30 tonight.

IOWA CITY — Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz says the Hawkeyes won’t have a new offensive coordinator until after the Citrus Bowl against Tennessee. Brian Ferentz will not be returning and the injury plagued Iowa offense finished last in the country by averaging only 239 yards per game.

Ferentz says he has made three calls regarding the job and plans to make one more call this week.

While the coordinator will change the style will not and Ferentz says the Hawkeyes will remain committed to defense and ball control that has helped them average more than nine wins in the last eight full seasons.