Wednesday December 15th Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — NIACC vs. Kirkwood — women 5:30, men 7:30
CLEAR LAKE — Clarion-Goldfield-Dows outscored Clear Lake 19-9 in the third quarter as the Cowboys knocked off the #2/3A Lions 49-39 in North Central Conference boys basketball last night, as you heard on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com. Clear Lake’s leading scorer Carson Toebe was held to only five points, all coming in the first half. Travaughn Luyobya led the Lions with 13 points while Keegan Ihde added 11 off the bench for Clear Lake, as they drop to 3-1 overall and 0-1 in the conference and will host Hampton-Dumont-CAL on Friday night
MASON CITY — Newman outscored Rockford 48-15 in the first half on their way to a 77-26 win last night in Top of Iowa Conference East Division boys basketball, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com. Newman is now 4-0 and will travel to West Hancock on Thursday night
— other boys basketball from Tuesday
Osage 66, North Butler 34
West Fork 70, Central Springs 57
North Union 73, Belmond-Klemme 47
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 48, Bishop Garrigan 32
Lake Mills 66, Eagle Grove 16
Nashua-Plainfield 38, Postville 37
Waverly-Shell Rock 71, Charles City 61
CLEAR LAKE — In high school girls basketball, Clear Lake scored 30 points in the first quarter on their way to a 62-27 win over Clarion-Goldfield-Dows in North Central Conference play, as you also heard on KRIB. Jaden Ainley led the Lions with 26 points as Clear Lake improves to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in the conference and will host Hampton-Dumont-CAL on Friday night
MASON CITY — Newman held Rockford to one point in the first quarter and cruised to a 60-20 win in Top of Iowa East Division girls basketball on Tuesday night, as you heard on KGLO. Newman is now 1-4 on the season and will travel to West Hancock on Thursday.
— other girls basketball from Tuesday
Osage 47, North Butler 18
West Fork 42, Central Springs 30
North Union 44, Belmond-Klemme 33
Bishop Garrigan 72, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 32
Lake Mills 64, Eagle Grove 34
West Hancock 59, North Iowa 31
Nashua-Plainfield 53, Postville 28
Waverly-Shell Rock 57, Charles City 15
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 67, Webster City 31
CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa outscored Jackson State 21-2 to start the second half in a 66-56 win in Cedar Falls. The Panthers erased a seven point halftime deficit to improve to 3-5.
That’s UNI coach Ben Jacobson. After being held to 25 points in the opening half the Panthers scored 41 in the second half.
AJ Green finished with 24 points
MASON CITY — NIACC freshman Alyssa Hames has been selected as the co-Iowa Community College Athletic Conference Division II women’s basketball player of the week for last week. Hames scored 13 points and grabbed 21 rebounds in a win over Marshalltown on Saturday. The 21 rebounds ranks third on NIACC’s single-game rebounding list and is the most ever in a conference game by a NIACC player. NIACC will return to action tonight hosting top-ranked Kirkwood as part of a women’s-men’s doubleheader that you’ll hear on AM-1300 KGLO starting at 5:30.
MASON CITY — For the third time in his career, NIACC’s Christian Minto has been selected as the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference’s wrestler of the week for last week. The top-ranked wrestler at 165 picked up a 5-3 win over 7th-ranked Damon Ashworth of Minnesota West in a dual last week at home. Minto is the defending national champion at 165 and is 2-0 for this season and 37-1 for his career.
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have placed wide receiver/punt returner Dede Westbrook on the COVID-19 reserve list. The Vikings took another hit to their skill position depth on offense amid a spike in positive tests across the NFL. Running back Alexander Mattison and wide receiver/special teams ace Dan Chisena went on the COVID-19 reserve list the previous day. The Vikings claimed running back Wayne Gallman off waivers from the Atlanta Falcons for a reinforcement. Standout wide receiver Adam Thielen missed Minnesota’s most recent game with a sprained ankle. It’s unclear when he’ll be back on the field.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes became the latest NHL club to be hit with a coronavirus outbreak. Four more players were placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. That prompted the postponement of their game against the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday. The Hurricanes are the fourth team this season to have games postponed due to an outbreak. The Calgary Flames had three games postponed this week. Eleven teams have been affected by at least one postponement.