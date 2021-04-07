      Weather Alert

Wednesday COVID update — three more north-central Iowans with COVID dead, active case count continues upward

Apr 7, 2021 @ 11:52am

MASON CITY — Three more north-central Iowans with COVID-19 have died while the active number of cases in the ten-county listening area continues to slowly climb.

In the time period between midday Monday and midday Wednesday, the new deaths were reported in Cerro Gordo, Butler and Kossuth counties, bringing the area’s death total since the start of the pandemic to 393.

In that same time period, 64 new COVID cases were identified in north-central Iowa while 47 more people have recovered. That moves the active COVID case count up from 1693 on Monday to 1706 today.

In Cerro Gordo County, 25 new cases were reported with only six new recoveries, moving the case count up from 490 to 508.

Seven people are hospitalized with COVID in the north-central Iowa medical region, down from eight on Monday. Two are in an intensive care unit, with both being on a ventilator.

 

 

Deaths Total Underlying Cause Contributing Factor New
Cerro Gordo 86 72 14 1
Butler 34 30 4 1
Floyd 42 32 10
Franklin 21 19 2
Hancock 34 27 7
Kossuth 61 54 7 1
Mitchell 41 38 3
Winnebago 31 26 5
Worth 8 7 1
Wright 35 28 7
Area Total 393 333 60 3

 

Confirmed Cases Total New
Cerro Gordo 5535 25
Butler 1703 0
Floyd 1702 6
Franklin 1219 2
Hancock 1515 4
Kossuth 2215 7
Mitchell 1361 3
Winnebago 1449 8
Worth 730 6
Wright 1842 3
Area Total 19271 64

 

 

Recovered Total New
Cerro Gordo 4941 6
Butler 1556 1
Floyd 1451 7
Franklin 1074 1
Hancock 1350 4
Kossuth 1943 9
Mitchell 1191 8
Winnebago 1285 9
Worth 663 0
Wright 1718 2
Area Total 17172 47

 

Active Cases 4/5/21 4/5/21 4/2/21 4/2/21 3/1/21 2/1/21 1/1/21 12/1/20 11/1/20 10/1/20
Monday Monday Previous Friday April 2nd March 1st February 1st January 1st December 1st November 1st October 1st
Cerro Gordo 508 490 488 488 499 410 549 1807 477 192
Butler 113 116 115 115 128 211 175 517 82 20
Floyd 209 210 213 213 190 119 130 550 60 48
Franklin 124 123 127 127 128 128 133 305 42 18
Hancock 131 131 124 124 123 139 235 408 134 21
Kossuth 211 214 201 201 193 260 269 535 176 161
Mitchell 129 134 139 139 116 104 173 447 119 69
Winnebago 133 134 131 131 131 125 123 359 192 119
Worth 59 53 50 50 65 84 126 118 46 27
Wright 89 88 89 89 97 128 183 410 182 67
Area Total 1706 1693 1677 1677 1670 1708 2096 5526 1510 742

 

Hospitalized Wednesday Tuesday Monday
Total 7 8 8
ICU 2 2 1
Ventilator 2 1
Admitted last 24 hours 1 1 2
