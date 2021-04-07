Wednesday COVID update — three more north-central Iowans with COVID dead, active case count continues upward
MASON CITY — Three more north-central Iowans with COVID-19 have died while the active number of cases in the ten-county listening area continues to slowly climb.
In the time period between midday Monday and midday Wednesday, the new deaths were reported in Cerro Gordo, Butler and Kossuth counties, bringing the area’s death total since the start of the pandemic to 393.
In that same time period, 64 new COVID cases were identified in north-central Iowa while 47 more people have recovered. That moves the active COVID case count up from 1693 on Monday to 1706 today.
In Cerro Gordo County, 25 new cases were reported with only six new recoveries, moving the case count up from 490 to 508.
Seven people are hospitalized with COVID in the north-central Iowa medical region, down from eight on Monday. Two are in an intensive care unit, with both being on a ventilator.
|Deaths
|Total
|Underlying Cause
|Contributing Factor
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|86
|72
|14
|1
|Butler
|34
|30
|4
|1
|Floyd
|42
|32
|10
|
|Franklin
|21
|19
|2
|
|Hancock
|34
|27
|7
|
|Kossuth
|61
|54
|7
|1
|Mitchell
|41
|38
|3
|
|Winnebago
|31
|26
|5
|
|Worth
|8
|7
|1
|
|Wright
|35
|28
|7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|393
|333
|60
|3
|Confirmed Cases
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|5535
|25
|Butler
|1703
|0
|Floyd
|1702
|6
|Franklin
|1219
|2
|Hancock
|1515
|4
|Kossuth
|2215
|7
|Mitchell
|1361
|3
|Winnebago
|1449
|8
|Worth
|730
|6
|Wright
|1842
|3
|
|
|
|Area Total
|19271
|64
|Recovered
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|4941
|6
|Butler
|1556
|1
|Floyd
|1451
|7
|Franklin
|1074
|1
|Hancock
|1350
|4
|Kossuth
|1943
|9
|Mitchell
|1191
|8
|Winnebago
|1285
|9
|Worth
|663
|0
|Wright
|1718
|2
|
|
|
|Area Total
|17172
|47
|Active Cases
|4/5/21
|4/5/21
|4/2/21
|4/2/21
|3/1/21
|2/1/21
|1/1/21
|12/1/20
|11/1/20
|10/1/20
|
|Monday
|Monday
|Previous Friday
|April 2nd
|March 1st
|February 1st
|January 1st
|December 1st
|November 1st
|October 1st
|Cerro Gordo
|508
|490
|488
|488
|499
|410
|549
|1807
|477
|192
|Butler
|113
|116
|115
|115
|128
|211
|175
|517
|82
|20
|Floyd
|209
|210
|213
|213
|190
|119
|130
|550
|60
|48
|Franklin
|124
|123
|127
|127
|128
|128
|133
|305
|42
|18
|Hancock
|131
|131
|124
|124
|123
|139
|235
|408
|134
|21
|Kossuth
|211
|214
|201
|201
|193
|260
|269
|535
|176
|161
|Mitchell
|129
|134
|139
|139
|116
|104
|173
|447
|119
|69
|Winnebago
|133
|134
|131
|131
|131
|125
|123
|359
|192
|119
|Worth
|59
|53
|50
|50
|65
|84
|126
|118
|46
|27
|Wright
|89
|88
|89
|89
|97
|128
|183
|410
|182
|67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|1706
|1693
|1677
|1677
|1670
|1708
|2096
|5526
|1510
|742
|Hospitalized
|Wednesday
|Tuesday
|Monday
|Total
|7
|8
|8
|ICU
|2
|2
|1
|Ventilator
|2
|
|1
|Admitted last 24 hours
|1
|1
|2