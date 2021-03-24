      Weather Alert

Wednesday COVID update — one COVID death in Franklin County, hospitalizations down again

Mar 24, 2021 @ 12:21pm

MASON CITY — The active COVID-19 case count in north-central Iowa is up between Tuesday and Wednesday with one new death being reported.

In the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, 35 new cases of COVID were identified in our ten-county listening area while 16 people were listed as recovered. The new death was reported in Franklin County, bringing the listening area’s death toll during the pandemic to 381.

The active case count rose from 1645 on Tuesday to 1663 on Wednesday.

In the north-central Iowa medical region, five people are currently hospitalized with COVID, down from eight on Tuesday. No patients are in an intensive care unit, and there were no new admissions between Tuesday and Wednesday.

 

(Editor’s note — we will for the time being be updating local case numbers on a three times a week basis starting today. If there is a strong surge in cases we will return to daily reports)

 

Deaths Total Underlying Cause Contributing Factor New
Cerro Gordo 85 71 14
Butler 32 28 4
Floyd 41 31 10
Franklin 21 19 2 1
Hancock 33 27 6
Kossuth 58 51 7
Mitchell 40 38 2
Winnebago 31 26 5
Worth 8 7 1
Wright 32 27 5
Area Total 381 325 56 1

 

 

Confirmed Cases Total New
Cerro Gordo 5441 9
Butler 1695 0
Floyd 1672 3
Franklin 1203 1
Hancock 1494 1
Kossuth 2158 11
Mitchell 1342 3
Winnebago 1427 3
Worth 714 1
Wright 1826 3
Area Total 18972 35

 

 

Recovered Total New
Cerro Gordo 4878 3
Butler 1539 2
Floyd 1425 1
Franklin 1064 2
Hancock 1339 2
Kossuth 1913 2
Mitchell 1162 1
Winnebago 1256 0
Worth 650 2
Wright 1702 1
Area Total 16928 16

 

 

 

Active Cases 3/24/21 3/23/21 3/19/21 3/1/21 2/1/21 1/1/21 12/1/20 11/1/20 10/1/20
Wednesday Tuesday Previous Friday March 1st February 1st January 1st December 1st November 1st
October 1st
Cerro Gordo 478 472 485 499 410 549 1807 477 192
Butler 124 126 123 128 211 175 517 82 20
Floyd 206 204 205 190 119 130 550 60 48
Franklin 118 120 123 128 128 133 305 42 18
Hancock 122 123 122 123 139 235 408 134 21
Kossuth 187 178 185 193 260 269 535 176 161
Mitchell 140 138 139 116 104 173 447 119 69
Winnebago 140 137 141 131 125 123 359 192 119
Worth 56 57 57 65 84 126 118 46 27
Wright 92 90 95 97 128 183 410 182 67
Area Total 1663 1645 1675 1670 1708 2096 5526 1510 742
