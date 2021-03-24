Wednesday COVID update — one COVID death in Franklin County, hospitalizations down again
MASON CITY — The active COVID-19 case count in north-central Iowa is up between Tuesday and Wednesday with one new death being reported.
In the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, 35 new cases of COVID were identified in our ten-county listening area while 16 people were listed as recovered. The new death was reported in Franklin County, bringing the listening area’s death toll during the pandemic to 381.
The active case count rose from 1645 on Tuesday to 1663 on Wednesday.
In the north-central Iowa medical region, five people are currently hospitalized with COVID, down from eight on Tuesday. No patients are in an intensive care unit, and there were no new admissions between Tuesday and Wednesday.
(Editor’s note — we will for the time being be updating local case numbers on a three times a week basis starting today. If there is a strong surge in cases we will return to daily reports)
|Deaths
|Total
|Underlying Cause
|Contributing Factor
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|85
|71
|14
|
|Butler
|32
|28
|4
|
|Floyd
|41
|31
|10
|
|Franklin
|21
|19
|2
|1
|Hancock
|33
|27
|6
|
|Kossuth
|58
|51
|7
|
|Mitchell
|40
|38
|2
|
|Winnebago
|31
|26
|5
|
|Worth
|8
|7
|1
|
|Wright
|32
|27
|5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|381
|325
|56
|1
|Confirmed Cases
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|5441
|9
|Butler
|1695
|0
|Floyd
|1672
|3
|Franklin
|1203
|1
|Hancock
|1494
|1
|Kossuth
|2158
|11
|Mitchell
|1342
|3
|Winnebago
|1427
|3
|Worth
|714
|1
|Wright
|1826
|3
|
|
|
|Area Total
|18972
|35
|Recovered
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|4878
|3
|Butler
|1539
|2
|Floyd
|1425
|1
|Franklin
|1064
|2
|Hancock
|1339
|2
|Kossuth
|1913
|2
|Mitchell
|1162
|1
|Winnebago
|1256
|0
|Worth
|650
|2
|Wright
|1702
|1
|
|
|
|Area Total
|16928
|16
|Active Cases
|3/24/21
|3/23/21
|3/19/21
|3/1/21
|2/1/21
|1/1/21
|12/1/20
|11/1/20
|10/1/20
|
|Wednesday
|Tuesday
|Previous Friday
|March 1st
|February 1st
|January 1st
|December 1st
|November 1st
|
|Cerro Gordo
|478
|472
|485
|499
|410
|549
|1807
|477
|192
|Butler
|124
|126
|123
|128
|211
|175
|517
|82
|20
|Floyd
|206
|204
|205
|190
|119
|130
|550
|60
|48
|Franklin
|118
|120
|123
|128
|128
|133
|305
|42
|18
|Hancock
|122
|123
|122
|123
|139
|235
|408
|134
|21
|Kossuth
|187
|178
|185
|193
|260
|269
|535
|176
|161
|Mitchell
|140
|138
|139
|116
|104
|173
|447
|119
|69
|Winnebago
|140
|137
|141
|131
|125
|123
|359
|192
|119
|Worth
|56
|57
|57
|65
|84
|126
|118
|46
|27
|Wright
|92
|90
|95
|97
|128
|183
|410
|182
|67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|1663
|1645
|1675
|1670
|1708
|2096
|5526
|1510
|742