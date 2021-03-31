Wednesday COVID update — no new deaths in north-central Iowa, active case count slightly down, hospitalizations up
MASON CITY — The number of active COVID-19 cases in north-central Iowa slightly dropped between Monday and Wednesday.
In the timeframe between midday Monday and midday today, 53 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in our ten-county listening area while 59 more people have recovered. No new deaths were reported in our listening area in that time period. The active number of COVID-19 cases in our area declined from 1695 on Monday to 1680 today.
In Cerro Gordo County, 23 new cases were reported while 16 more recoveries were identified in that same 48-hour period, moving the active case count in the county up from 486 on Monday to 493 today.
Hospitalizations in the north-central Iowa medical region have increased from four on Tuesday to seven today. One of those patients is in an intensive care unit but is not on a ventilator.
|Confirmed Cases
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|5486
|23
|Butler
|1698
|0
|Floyd
|1689
|10
|Franklin
|1214
|5
|Hancock
|1503
|2
|Kossuth
|2187
|6
|Mitchell
|1355
|2
|Winnebago
|1434
|1
|Worth
|717
|1
|Wright
|1834
|3
|
|
|
|Area Total
|19117
|53
|Recovered
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|4908
|16
|Butler
|1551
|6
|Floyd
|1434
|4
|Franklin
|1065
|1
|Hancock
|1347
|7
|Kossuth
|1929
|6
|Mitchell
|1176
|7
|Winnebago
|1273
|1
|Worth
|661
|6
|Wright
|1708
|5
|
|
|
|Area Total
|17052
|59
|Deaths
|Total
|Underlying Cause
|Contributing Factor
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|85
|71
|14
|
|Butler
|33
|29
|4
|
|Floyd
|41
|31
|10
|
|Franklin
|21
|19
|2
|
|Hancock
|33
|27
|6
|
|Kossuth
|58
|51
|7
|
|Mitchell
|41
|38
|3
|
|Winnebago
|31
|26
|5
|
|Worth
|8
|7
|1
|
|Wright
|34
|27
|7
|
|Active Cases
|3/31/21
|3/29/21
|3/26/21
|3/1/21
|2/1/21
|1/1/21
|12/1/20
|11/1/20
|10/1/20
|
|Wednesday
|Monday
|Previous Friday
|March 1st
|February 1st
|January 1st
|December 1st
|November 1st
|October 1st
|Cerro Gordo
|493
|486
|485
|499
|410
|549
|1807
|477
|192
|Butler
|114
|120
|126
|128
|211
|175
|517
|82
|20
|Floyd
|214
|208
|206
|190
|119
|130
|550
|60
|48
|Franklin
|128
|124
|121
|128
|128
|133
|305
|42
|18
|Hancock
|123
|128
|125
|123
|139
|235
|408
|134
|21
|Kossuth
|200
|200
|196
|193
|260
|269
|535
|176
|161
|Mitchell
|138
|143
|140
|116
|104
|173
|447
|119
|69
|Winnebago
|130
|139
|140
|131
|125
|123
|359
|192
|119
|Worth
|48
|53
|57
|65
|84
|126
|118
|46
|27
|Wright
|92
|94
|93
|97
|128
|183
|410
|182
|67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|1680
|1695
|1689
|1670
|1708
|2096
|5526
|1510
|742
|Hospitalized
|Wednesday
|Tuesday
|Monday
|Total
|7
|4
|5
|ICU
|1
|0
|0
|Ventilator
|0
|0
|0
|Admitted last 24 hours
|4
|1
|1