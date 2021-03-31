      Weather Alert

Wednesday COVID update — no new deaths in north-central Iowa, active case count slightly down, hospitalizations up

Mar 31, 2021 @ 11:01am

MASON CITY — The number of active COVID-19 cases in north-central Iowa slightly dropped between Monday and Wednesday.

In the timeframe between midday Monday and midday today, 53 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in our ten-county listening area while 59 more people have recovered. No new deaths were reported in our listening area in that time period. The active number of COVID-19 cases in our area declined from 1695 on Monday to 1680 today.

In Cerro Gordo County, 23 new cases were reported while 16 more recoveries were identified in that same 48-hour period, moving the active case count in the county up from 486 on Monday to 493 today.

Hospitalizations in the north-central Iowa medical region have increased from four on Tuesday to seven today. One of those patients is in an intensive care unit but is not on a ventilator.

 

Confirmed Cases Total New
Cerro Gordo 5486 23
Butler 1698 0
Floyd 1689 10
Franklin 1214 5
Hancock 1503 2
Kossuth 2187 6
Mitchell 1355 2
Winnebago 1434 1
Worth 717 1
Wright 1834 3
Area Total 19117 53

 

Recovered Total New
Cerro Gordo 4908 16
Butler 1551 6
Floyd 1434 4
Franklin 1065 1
Hancock 1347 7
Kossuth 1929 6
Mitchell 1176 7
Winnebago 1273 1
Worth 661 6
Wright 1708 5
Area Total 17052 59

 

 

Deaths Total Underlying Cause Contributing Factor New
Cerro Gordo 85 71 14
Butler 33 29 4
Floyd 41 31 10
Franklin 21 19 2
Hancock 33 27 6
Kossuth 58 51 7
Mitchell 41 38 3
Winnebago 31 26 5
Worth 8 7 1
Wright 34 27 7

 

 

Active Cases 3/31/21 3/29/21 3/26/21 3/1/21 2/1/21 1/1/21 12/1/20 11/1/20 10/1/20
Wednesday Monday Previous Friday March 1st February 1st January 1st December 1st November 1st October 1st
Cerro Gordo 493 486 485 499 410 549 1807 477 192
Butler 114 120 126 128 211 175 517 82 20
Floyd 214 208 206 190 119 130 550 60 48
Franklin 128 124 121 128 128 133 305 42 18
Hancock 123 128 125 123 139 235 408 134 21
Kossuth 200 200 196 193 260 269 535 176 161
Mitchell 138 143 140 116 104 173 447 119 69
Winnebago 130 139 140 131 125 123 359 192 119
Worth 48 53 57 65 84 126 118 46 27
Wright 92 94 93 97 128 183 410 182 67
Area Total 1680 1695 1689 1670 1708 2096 5526 1510 742

 

 

Hospitalized Wednesday Tuesday Monday
Total 7 4 5
ICU 1 0 0
Ventilator 0 0 0
Admitted last 24 hours 4 1 1
For the latest

Trending
Charges against Mason City man accused of causing loud booms with device dismissed
Assistance available for low income Iowans with overdue rent, utility bills
Des Moines man sentenced for stealing lawn mower from Mason City business
Iowa Supreme Court hears arguments in Branstad appeal
New Hampton man pleads guilty to lesser charge in Cerro Gordo County sexual abuse case