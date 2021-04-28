Wednesday COVID update — active cases continue to slowly climb, seven & 14-day positivity rates low
MASON CITY — While the number of active COVID-19 cases continues to slowly increase in north-central Iowa, the seven-day and 14-day average of positive tests continues to be at a low percentage.
In the 48-hour period between midday Monday and midday Wednesday, 67 new cases of COVID were identified in our ten-county listening area, 51 new recoveries were reported, and no new deaths were recorded. The active case count in the listening area moved up from 1834 on Monday to 1852 today. In Cerro Gordo County in that same time period, 22 new cases were identified with 18 new recoveries, moving up the active case count from 597 to 603.
The seven-day average of positive tests for the listening area was at 5.2%, with the 14-day average being at 4.5%. Over 20% of those positive tests in the last seven days are in the 18-29 age category. In Cerro Gordo County, the seven-day average is 6.9% while the 14-day average is at 6.6%. 56% of the positive tests in the last seven days are from people under the age of 40.
In the north-central Iowa medical region, 10 people are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, up from seven on Monday. Two are in an intensive care unit, up from one on Monday, with one of those patients being on a ventilator.
|Confirmed Cases
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|5719
|22
|Butler
|1718
|1
|Floyd
|1757
|4
|Franklin
|1246
|6
|Hancock
|1549
|7
|Kossuth
|2263
|6
|Mitchell
|1365
|0
|Winnebago
|1498
|8
|Worth
|771
|9
|Wright
|1884
|4
|
|
|
|Area Total
|19770
|67
|Recovered
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|5029
|18
|Butler
|1575
|1
|Floyd
|1488
|5
|Franklin
|1092
|5
|Hancock
|1372
|2
|Kossuth
|2020
|9
|Mitchell
|1217
|3
|Winnebago
|1309
|1
|Worth
|679
|3
|Wright
|1740
|4
|
|
|
|Area Total
|17521
|51
|Deaths
|Total
|Underlying Cause
|Contributing Factor
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|87
|73
|14
|
|Butler
|34
|30
|4
|
|Floyd
|42
|32
|10
|
|Franklin
|21
|19
|2
|
|Hancock
|34
|27
|7
|
|Kossuth
|64
|56
|8
|
|Mitchell
|41
|38
|3
|
|Winnebago
|31
|26
|5
|
|Worth
|8
|7
|1
|
|Wright
|35
|28
|7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|397
|336
|61
|0
|Active Cases
|4/28/21
|4/26/21
|4/23/21
|4/2/21
|3/1/21
|2/1/21
|1/1/21
|12/1/20
|11/1/20
|10/1/20
|
|Wednesday
|Monday
|Last Friday
|April 2nd
|March 1st
|February 1st
|January 1st
|December 1st
|November 1st
|October 1st
|Cerro Gordo
|603
|597
|575
|488
|499
|410
|549
|1807
|477
|192
|Butler
|109
|109
|109
|115
|128
|211
|175
|517
|82
|20
|Floyd
|227
|228
|221
|213
|190
|119
|130
|550
|60
|48
|Franklin
|133
|132
|128
|127
|128
|128
|133
|305
|42
|18
|Hancock
|143
|138
|138
|124
|123
|139
|235
|408
|134
|21
|Kossuth
|179
|183
|185
|201
|193
|260
|269
|535
|176
|161
|Mitchell
|107
|110
|112
|139
|116
|104
|173
|447
|119
|69
|Winnebago
|158
|151
|141
|131
|131
|125
|123
|359
|192
|119
|Worth
|84
|78
|75
|50
|65
|84
|126
|118
|46
|27
|Wright
|109
|109
|107
|89
|97
|128
|183
|410
|182
|67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|1852
|1834
|1791
|1677
|1670
|1708
|2096
|5526
|1510
|742