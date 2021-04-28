      Weather Alert

Wednesday COVID update — active cases continue to slowly climb, seven & 14-day positivity rates low

Apr 28, 2021 @ 11:28am

MASON CITY — While the number of active COVID-19 cases continues to slowly increase in north-central Iowa, the seven-day and 14-day average of positive tests continues to be at a low percentage.

In the 48-hour period between midday Monday and midday Wednesday, 67 new cases of COVID were identified in our ten-county listening area, 51 new recoveries were reported, and no new deaths were recorded. The active case count in the listening area moved up from 1834 on Monday to 1852 today. In Cerro Gordo County in that same time period, 22 new cases were identified with 18 new recoveries, moving up the active case count from 597 to 603.

The seven-day average of positive tests for the listening area was at 5.2%, with the 14-day average being at 4.5%. Over 20% of those positive tests in the last seven days are in the 18-29 age category. In Cerro Gordo County, the seven-day average is 6.9% while the 14-day average is at 6.6%. 56% of the positive tests in the last seven days are from people under the age of 40.

In the north-central Iowa medical region, 10 people are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, up from seven on Monday. Two are in an intensive care unit, up from one on Monday, with one of those patients being on a ventilator. 

 

 

Confirmed Cases Total New
Cerro Gordo 5719 22
Butler 1718 1
Floyd 1757 4
Franklin 1246 6
Hancock 1549 7
Kossuth 2263 6
Mitchell 1365 0
Winnebago 1498 8
Worth 771 9
Wright 1884 4
Area Total 19770 67

 

Recovered Total New
Cerro Gordo 5029 18
Butler 1575 1
Floyd 1488 5
Franklin 1092 5
Hancock 1372 2
Kossuth 2020 9
Mitchell 1217 3
Winnebago 1309 1
Worth 679 3
Wright 1740 4
Area Total 17521 51

 

 

Deaths Total Underlying Cause Contributing Factor New
Cerro Gordo 87 73 14
Butler 34 30 4
Floyd 42 32 10
Franklin 21 19 2
Hancock 34 27 7
Kossuth 64 56 8
Mitchell 41 38 3
Winnebago 31 26 5
Worth 8 7 1
Wright 35 28 7
Area Total 397 336 61 0

 

 

Active Cases 4/28/21 4/26/21 4/23/21 4/2/21 3/1/21 2/1/21 1/1/21 12/1/20 11/1/20 10/1/20
Wednesday Monday Last Friday April 2nd March 1st February 1st January 1st December 1st November 1st October 1st
Cerro Gordo 603 597 575 488 499 410 549 1807 477 192
Butler 109 109 109 115 128 211 175 517 82 20
Floyd 227 228 221 213 190 119 130 550 60 48
Franklin 133 132 128 127 128 128 133 305 42 18
Hancock 143 138 138 124 123 139 235 408 134 21
Kossuth 179 183 185 201 193 260 269 535 176 161
Mitchell 107 110 112 139 116 104 173 447 119 69
Winnebago 158 151 141 131 131 125 123 359 192 119
Worth 84 78 75 50 65 84 126 118 46 27
Wright 109 109 107 89 97 128 183 410 182 67
Area Total 1852 1834 1791 1677 1670 1708 2096 5526 1510 742
