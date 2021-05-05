      Breaking News
Development group purchasing Southbridge Mall, wants to transform into family entertainment complex

Wednesday COVID update — active case count slightly drops, two patients in an ICU

May 5, 2021 @ 11:13am

MASON CITY — The active number of COVID-19 cases in north-central Iowa has slightly dropped over the last two days.

In the time period between midday Monday and midday Wednesday, 39 new cases of COVID were identified in our ten-county listening area while 47 new recoveries were reported. There were no new deaths recorded in the area. That moved the active case count down from 1874 on Monday to 1864 today. It’s still almost 200 cases higher than the start of April.

The number of people hospitalized in the north-central Iowa medical region is at 13, up from 10 on Tuesday. Two of those patients are in an intensive care unit with one being on a ventilator.

The listening area’s 14-day average positive test rate is 4.7% and the seven-day average is at 4.9%. Those are slightly higher than the statewide positivity rates. 

 

 

Confirmed Cases Total New
Cerro Gordo 5757 13
Butler 1730 6
Floyd 1768 1
Franklin 1261 4
Hancock 1563 6
Kossuth 2266 4
Mitchell 1366 0
Winnebago 1513 1
Worth 776 0
Wright 1898 4
Area Total 19898 39

 

 

Recovered Total New
Cerro Gordo 5062 14
Butler 1579 2
Floyd 1494 2
Franklin 1098 2
Hancock 1386 5
Kossuth 2041 6
Mitchell 1218 1
Winnebago 1317 3
Worth 690 6
Wright 1748 6
Area Total 17633 47

 

 

Deaths Total Underlying Cause Contributing Factor New
Cerro Gordo 89 74 15
Butler 34 30 4
Floyd 42 32 10
Franklin 21 19 2
Hancock 34 27 7
Kossuth 64 56 8
Mitchell 42 39 3
Winnebago 31 26 5
Worth 8 7 1
Wright 36 29 7
Area Total 401 339 62 0

 

 

Active Cases 5/3/21 4/30/21 4/30/21 4/2/21 3/1/21 2/1/21 1/1/21 12/1/20 11/1/20 10/1/20
Monday Friday Last Friday April 2nd March 1st February 1st January 1st December 1st November 1st October 1st
Cerro Gordo 606 607 612 488 499 410 549 1807 477 192
Butler 117 113 110 115 128 211 175 517 82 20
Floyd 232 233 232 213 190 119 130 550 60 48
Franklin 142 140 137 127 128 128 133 305 42 18
Hancock 143 142 146 124 123 139 235 408 134 21
Kossuth 161 163 170 201 193 260 269 535 176 161
Mitchell 106 109 107 139 116 104 173 447 119 69
Winnebago 165 167 163 131 131 125 123 359 192 119
Worth 78 84 84 50 65 84 126 118 46 27
Wright 114 116 110 89 97 128 183 410 182 67
Area Total 1864 1874 1871 1677 1670 1708 2096 5526 1510 742

 

 

Hospitalized Wednesday Tuesday Monday
Total 13 10 12
ICU 2 1 1
Ventilator 1 1 1
Admitted last 24 hours 4 2 0
