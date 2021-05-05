Wednesday COVID update — active case count slightly drops, two patients in an ICU
MASON CITY — The active number of COVID-19 cases in north-central Iowa has slightly dropped over the last two days.
In the time period between midday Monday and midday Wednesday, 39 new cases of COVID were identified in our ten-county listening area while 47 new recoveries were reported. There were no new deaths recorded in the area. That moved the active case count down from 1874 on Monday to 1864 today. It’s still almost 200 cases higher than the start of April.
The number of people hospitalized in the north-central Iowa medical region is at 13, up from 10 on Tuesday. Two of those patients are in an intensive care unit with one being on a ventilator.
The listening area’s 14-day average positive test rate is 4.7% and the seven-day average is at 4.9%. Those are slightly higher than the statewide positivity rates.
|Confirmed Cases
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|5757
|13
|Butler
|1730
|6
|Floyd
|1768
|1
|Franklin
|1261
|4
|Hancock
|1563
|6
|Kossuth
|2266
|4
|Mitchell
|1366
|0
|Winnebago
|1513
|1
|Worth
|776
|0
|Wright
|1898
|4
|
|
|
|Area Total
|19898
|39
|Recovered
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|5062
|14
|Butler
|1579
|2
|Floyd
|1494
|2
|Franklin
|1098
|2
|Hancock
|1386
|5
|Kossuth
|2041
|6
|Mitchell
|1218
|1
|Winnebago
|1317
|3
|Worth
|690
|6
|Wright
|1748
|6
|
|
|
|Area Total
|17633
|47
|Deaths
|Total
|Underlying Cause
|Contributing Factor
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|89
|74
|15
|
|Butler
|34
|30
|4
|
|Floyd
|42
|32
|10
|
|Franklin
|21
|19
|2
|
|Hancock
|34
|27
|7
|
|Kossuth
|64
|56
|8
|
|Mitchell
|42
|39
|3
|
|Winnebago
|31
|26
|5
|
|Worth
|8
|7
|1
|
|Wright
|36
|29
|7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|401
|339
|62
|0
|Active Cases
|5/3/21
|4/30/21
|4/30/21
|4/2/21
|3/1/21
|2/1/21
|1/1/21
|12/1/20
|11/1/20
|10/1/20
|
|Monday
|Friday
|Last Friday
|April 2nd
|March 1st
|February 1st
|January 1st
|December 1st
|November 1st
|October 1st
|Cerro Gordo
|606
|607
|612
|488
|499
|410
|549
|1807
|477
|192
|Butler
|117
|113
|110
|115
|128
|211
|175
|517
|82
|20
|Floyd
|232
|233
|232
|213
|190
|119
|130
|550
|60
|48
|Franklin
|142
|140
|137
|127
|128
|128
|133
|305
|42
|18
|Hancock
|143
|142
|146
|124
|123
|139
|235
|408
|134
|21
|Kossuth
|161
|163
|170
|201
|193
|260
|269
|535
|176
|161
|Mitchell
|106
|109
|107
|139
|116
|104
|173
|447
|119
|69
|Winnebago
|165
|167
|163
|131
|131
|125
|123
|359
|192
|119
|Worth
|78
|84
|84
|50
|65
|84
|126
|118
|46
|27
|Wright
|114
|116
|110
|89
|97
|128
|183
|410
|182
|67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|1864
|1874
|1871
|1677
|1670
|1708
|2096
|5526
|1510
|742
|Hospitalized
|Wednesday
|Tuesday
|Monday
|Total
|13
|10
|12
|ICU
|2
|1
|1
|Ventilator
|1
|1
|1
|Admitted last 24 hours
|4
|2
|0