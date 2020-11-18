      Weather Alert

Wednesday COVID update — 40 Iowa deaths reported in 24 hour period, three in north-central Iowa

Nov 18, 2020 @ 11:01am

DES MOINES — Three more COVID-19 deaths in north-central Iowa and 40 in the state, over 200 more local active cases and another record set for hospitalizations highlight today’s coronavirus report.

According to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health in the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, two of the three deaths were reported in Cerro Gordo County with another in Winnebago County. That brings the listening area’s pandemic total to 107 deaths, with Cerro Gordo’s death tally now being 35 and Winnebago’s 22.

There were 274 new COVID-19 cases identified in the listening area in the same 24 hour period with 49 people having recovered.

The local active case count rose from 4253 on Tuesday to 4475 today. In Cerro Gordo County, the number of active cases stands at 1590 as of 11 o’clock this morning, up from 1512 on Tuesday and 477 at the start of the month.

The 10-county 14-day average positivity rate is at 23.4%. Cerro Gordo County’s 14-day average has slightly dropped the last couple of days but is still at 25.9%. 

91 people are hospitalized in the north-central based medical region. Nine patients are in an intensive care unit with six on a ventilator.

Statewide in the same 24-hour period, 40 more deaths were reported for a total now of 2064. 3896 new cases were identified to bring the total to 194.479. 1359 more people have recovered to bring the total to 111,288. 1527 people are hospitalized statewide, 283 are in an ICU, and 134 are on ventilators.

 

 

Deaths
New
Cerro Gordo 35 2
Butler 3
Floyd 12
Franklin 19
Hancock 6
Kossuth 3
Mitchell 4
Winnebago 22 1
Worth
Wright 3
Area Total 107 3

 

 

Confirmed Cases
 New Cases
Cerro Gordo 2886 98
Butler 809 17
Floyd 811 19
Franklin 620 28
Hancock 716 23
Kossuth 819 21
Mitchell 636 32
Winnebago 791 12
Worth 288 11
Wright 1057 13
Area Total 9433 274

 

Active Cases 11/18/20
 Active Cases 11/13/20
Active Cases 11/1/20
Cerro Gordo 1590 1249 477
Butler 365 272 82
Floyd 323 215 60
Franklin 209 141 42
Hancock 388 309 134
Kossuth 372 319 176
Mitchell 395 307 119
Winnebago 332 279 192
Worth 154 117 46
Wright 347 306 182
Area Total 4475 3514 1510

 

 

Recovered New Recovered
Cerro Gordo 1261 18
Butler 441 2
Floyd 476
Franklin 392
Hancock 322 1
Kossuth 444 8
Mitchell 237 3
Winnebago 437 5
Worth 134 2
Wright 707 10
Area Total 4851 49

 

 

14-day average positivity rate %
Cerro Gordo 25.9
Butler 22.5
Floyd 22.3
Franklin 20.1
Hancock 22.9
Kossuth 23.7
Mitchell 26
Winnebago 24.3
Worth 17.5
Wright 18.8
Area Average 23.4
