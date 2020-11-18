Wednesday COVID update — 40 Iowa deaths reported in 24 hour period, three in north-central Iowa
DES MOINES — Three more COVID-19 deaths in north-central Iowa and 40 in the state, over 200 more local active cases and another record set for hospitalizations highlight today’s coronavirus report.
According to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health in the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, two of the three deaths were reported in Cerro Gordo County with another in Winnebago County. That brings the listening area’s pandemic total to 107 deaths, with Cerro Gordo’s death tally now being 35 and Winnebago’s 22.
There were 274 new COVID-19 cases identified in the listening area in the same 24 hour period with 49 people having recovered.
The local active case count rose from 4253 on Tuesday to 4475 today. In Cerro Gordo County, the number of active cases stands at 1590 as of 11 o’clock this morning, up from 1512 on Tuesday and 477 at the start of the month.
The 10-county 14-day average positivity rate is at 23.4%. Cerro Gordo County’s 14-day average has slightly dropped the last couple of days but is still at 25.9%.
91 people are hospitalized in the north-central based medical region. Nine patients are in an intensive care unit with six on a ventilator.
Statewide in the same 24-hour period, 40 more deaths were reported for a total now of 2064. 3896 new cases were identified to bring the total to 194.479. 1359 more people have recovered to bring the total to 111,288. 1527 people are hospitalized statewide, 283 are in an ICU, and 134 are on ventilators.
|
|Deaths
|
|Cerro Gordo
|35
|2
|Butler
|3
|
|Floyd
|12
|
|Franklin
|19
|
|Hancock
|6
|
|Kossuth
|3
|
|Mitchell
|4
|
|Winnebago
|22
|1
|Worth
|
|
|Wright
|3
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|107
|3
|
|
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|2886
|98
|Butler
|809
|17
|Floyd
|811
|19
|Franklin
|620
|28
|Hancock
|716
|23
|Kossuth
|819
|21
|Mitchell
|636
|32
|Winnebago
|791
|12
|Worth
|288
|11
|Wright
|1057
|13
|
|
|
|Area Total
|9433
|274
|
|
|Active Cases 11/13/20
|
|Cerro Gordo
|1590
|1249
|477
|Butler
|365
|272
|82
|Floyd
|323
|215
|60
|Franklin
|209
|141
|42
|Hancock
|388
|309
|134
|Kossuth
|372
|319
|176
|Mitchell
|395
|307
|119
|Winnebago
|332
|279
|192
|Worth
|154
|117
|46
|Wright
|347
|306
|182
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|4475
|3514
|1510
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|Cerro Gordo
|1261
|18
|Butler
|441
|2
|Floyd
|476
|
|Franklin
|392
|
|Hancock
|322
|1
|Kossuth
|444
|8
|Mitchell
|237
|3
|Winnebago
|437
|5
|Worth
|134
|2
|Wright
|707
|10
|
|
|
|Area Total
|4851
|49
|
|
14-day average positivity rate %
|Cerro Gordo
|25.9
|Butler
|22.5
|Floyd
|22.3
|Franklin
|20.1
|Hancock
|22.9
|Kossuth
|23.7
|Mitchell
|26
|Winnebago
|24.3
|Worth
|17.5
|Wright
|18.8
|
|
|Area Average
|23.4