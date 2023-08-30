Wednesday August 30th Local Sports

TODAY:

AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. Cleveland — pre-game 11:30, first pitch 12:10

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians overcame an early exit from starting pitcher Gavin Williams caused by knee soreness, taking a three-run lead by the fourth inning and beating the AL Central-leading Minnesota Twins 4-2. Minnesota, which leads second-place Cleveland by six games, went 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position and stranded three runners on third base. The Twins’ Royce Lewis hit a solo homer in the fourth following grand slams in his previous two games. Williams retired Lewis on a bases-loaded popup in the first, then was replaced by Hunter Gaddis, who allowed one run over three innings.

IOWA CITY — Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz calls quarterback Cade McNamara questionable for Saturday’s opener against Utah State. McNamara suffered what Ferentz called a muscle strain in a public scrimmage this month. The transfer from Michigan returned to practice last week.

Ferentz says they will need to determine how effective they think he can be.

Ferentz says they want to make sure it does not become a long term problem.

Ferentz on the issues they will consider.

Joe Labas led Iowa to a Music City Bowl win over Kentucky but he has been hobbled since July so if McNamara can’t go Wisconsin transfer Deacon Hill is the likely starter.

Kickoff on Saturday is scheduled for 11 o’clock with the pre-game at 9 o’clock on AM-1300 KGLO

AMES — Iowa State coach Matt Campbell has still not named a starting quarterback for Saturday’s opener against Northern Iowa. Redshirt freshman Rocco Becht and true freshman J.J. Kohl were both listed at the top of the depth chart. Junior college transfer Tanner Hughes is also in the mix.

Campbell says they will develop a plan for the quarterbacks as the week goes on.

Campbell says the offense won’t change depending on the quarterback.

Campbell says the key for Brecht and Kohl will be bouncing back from negative plays.

Campbell has five running backs listed as a possible starter and he says they need to earn the right to be on the field.

Kickoff at Jack Trice Stadium is scheduled for 1 o’clock

MASON CITY — Lake Mills and Forest City won the team titles at the Newman Cross Country Invitational held on the campus of North Iowa Area Community College on Tuesday. Forest City had three finish in the top 11 to win the girls team title with 65 points. Iowa Falls-Alden was second with 83, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura was third with 99 points. They were followed in the team standings by Osage, Central Springs, Newman, North Iowa, St. Ansgar, West Hancock and Lake Mills. Scarlett Byrnes of Osage won the girls race in a time of 20:21. Lake Mills edged Forest City in the boys team race 57-60, as the Bulldogs had three finish in the top six. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura finished third, followed by North Butler, Central Springs, Newman, North Iowa, West Fork, Osage, West Hancock and Iowa Falls-Alden. Gavin Grunhovd of North Iowa won the boys race in a time of 17:28. You can see the full results of the Newman Invite by clicking here

— high school volleyball last night

Mason City High 3-0 Des Moines East (25-19, 25-10, 25-17)

Forest City 3-0 Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (25-15, 25-11, 25-16)

Nashua-Plainfield 3-0 Northwood-Kensett (25-21, 25-15, 25-22)

Osage 3-1 Central Springs (17-25, 25-13, 25-21, 25-16)

Lake Mills 3-2 Belmond-Klemme (25-19, 21-25, 20-25, 25-17, 15-5)

Decorah 3-2 St. Ansgar (21-25, 25-19, 19-25, 25-20, 15-11)

— girls swimming — double dual at Mason City

Mason City 104, Des Moines Roosevelt 64

Mason City 42, Ankeny 0