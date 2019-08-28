Wednesday August 28th Local Sports
CHICAGO (AP) — Marwin Gonzalez and Jonathan Schoop hit solo homers in the second inning, Michael Pineda pitched five sharp innings and the Minnesota Twins beat the Chicago White Sox 3-1. Eddie Rosario knocked in an insurance run in the eighth as the AL Central-leading Twins won their third straight to remain 3 1/2 games ahead of Cleveland. Tim Anderson’s 14th homer accounted for the only run off Pineda, who won his third straight start and fourth straight decision.
IOWA CITY — Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz says receiver Oliver Martin will play in the opener against Miami of Ohio if he is cleared by the NCAA. The Iowa City native transferred to Iowa after spending two years at Michigan and filed for immediate eligibility.
Ferentz says he would like to see more consistency in how transfers are handled.
Ferentz says times have changed but the way he interacts with players has not. He is set to begin his 21st season as the Iowa head coach.
The Iowa offense looks to make strides with senior quarterback Nate Stanley.
Ferentz says there are question marks in any season opener.
Kickoff on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium is scheduled for 6:30, with the pre-game show starting at 4:30 on AM-1300 KGLO.
AMES — Iowa State coach Matt Campbell hopes to see a more multiple offense in Saturday’s opener against Northern Iowa. Running back David Montgomery and receiver Hakeem Butler are gone but the line is experienced and quarterback Brock Purdy returns for his sophomore season from an offense that ranked seventh in the Big 12 a year ago.
Campbell says a veteran offensive line will be counted on to help some young running backs mature.
Campbell says the offense will face a challenge against a Panther defense that will show a variety of looks.
Campbell says the defense will be challenged by UNI quarterback Will McElvain. The redshirt freshman was going to walk on at Iowa State as a defensive back but decided to walk on at UNI as a quarterback.
Kickoff at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames is scheduled for 11 o’clock on Saturday.
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Vikings thought they had a reliable kicking option in Kaare Vedvik. He is a newcomer acquired from Baltimore this month for a fifth-round draft pick. But his rocky performance in the third preseason game has done little to reassure coach Mike Zimmer. Vedvik missed both his field-goal attempts in a 20-9 win against Arizona. Afterward, Zimmer would only say his concern is “high” regarding Vedvik. Special teams coordinator Marwan Maalouf was more direct. He called it “unacceptable.”
MASON CITY — The Mason City High volleyball team opened up the season with a three-set sweep of Des Moines East, 25-6, 25-10, and 25-13 last night. The Mohawks will host New Hampton on Thursday night at the Mohawk gymnasium.
— other volleyball last night
Rockford 25-25-25, Clarksville 18-23-18