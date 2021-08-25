Wednesday August 25th Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Boston — pre-game 5:30, first pitch 6:10
BOSTON (AP) — Hunter Renfroe homered twice and the Red Sox held onto the lead and their wild-card chances with a 11-9 victory over the last-place Minnesota Twins. Alex Verdugo had three hits, and Renfroe drove in five runs with his 14th career multi-homer game. Boston opened a 9-3 lead. The Twins scored four in the seventh to cut the deficit to 9-8 before Kiké Hernández hit a two-run homer in the eighth for insurance. Jorge Polanco hit a two-run homer for Minnesota, and Josh Donaldson added a solo shot in the ninth off closer Matt Barnes to cut Boston’s lead to 11-9. Barnes walked the next two batters before ex-Twin Hansel Robles got three outs for his 11th save.
— high school volleyball last night
Mason City 3-0 Des Moines North (25-5, 25-12, 25-4)
Rockford 3-2 Clarksville (10-25, 21-25, 25-23, 25-10, 15-9)
@ St. Ansgar
Waterloo Christian 2-0 St. Ansgar (25-18, 25-21)
Charles City 2-1 Waterloo Christian (24-26, 25-23, 15-11)
Charles City 2-1 St. Ansgar (26-28, 25-14, 15-13)
CHICAGO — The Big Ten joined the ACC and PAC-12 to announce an alliance that will include scheduling agreements in major sports. Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren provided no timeline as to when the scheduling agreements might begin.
Warren says the scheduling agreement could lead to the Big Ten trimming the league football schedule to eight games.
Warren says he favors expansion of the College Football Playoff but there are a number of issues that need to be worked out.
The move comes after the SEC voted to add Texas and Oklahoma in 2025
IOWA CITY — Cooper DeJean says he is adjusting to the college level as he goes through preseason practice at Iowa. The multi-sport standout led Odebolt-Arthur/Battle Creek-Ida Grove to a state title last fall and has been working at safety for the Hawkeyes.
DeJean says there have been some “freshman” moments along the way.
DeJean has been working at strong and free safety and has spent a lot of time with senior Jack Koerner (kerner).
DeJean says he learned quickly how important film study is in college football.
The Hawkeyes open September 4th at home against Indiana.
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Rookie Ihmir Smith-Marsette has given the Minnesota Vikings a spark on special teams. He had a 41-yard kickoff return and a 17-yard punt return in their last exhibition game. The wide receiver who was drafted in the fifth round out of the University of Iowa was the Big Ten Return Specialist of the Year in 2018. He has shown the kind of courage and instinct that’s necessary to succeed in that phase of the game. The Vikings need upgrades in all facets of their special teams, after hitting a new low last year.