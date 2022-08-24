KGLO News KGLO News Logo
Wednesday August 24th KGLO Morning News

August 24, 2022 7:35AM CDT
Listen to the KGLO Morning News from Wednesday August 24th

 

Trending

1

DNR fines Mason City Community School District $8000 for illegal construction discharges into Winnebago River
2

Suspended sentences, probation for Mason City man accused of shooting at a vehicle, burglaries
3

Ernst and other Iowa Republicans question FBI search of Trump’s home
4

Mason City man accused of shooting at houses earlier this year indicted in federal court, state charges dropped
5

Preliminary hearing set for Charles City man accused of vehicular homicide after crash that killed Mason City man in July