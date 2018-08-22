Wednesday August 22nd Local Sports

CHICAGO (AP) — Michael Kopech’s anticipated debut for the Chicago White Sox was cut short by a rain delay, and Eddie Rosario led the Minnesota Twins to a 5-2 victory on Tuesday night.

The game was tied at 2 before Minnesota pushed across three runs in the ninth. Jake Cave was thrown out when he tried to score from second on Mitch Garver’s pinch-hit single, but Dylan Covey (4-11) issued an intentional walk to Joe Mauer before Rosario greeted Jace Fry with a tiebreaking RBI single into center field.

Jorge Polanco tacked on a two-run single as Minnesota won for the sixth time in eight games. Trevor May (2-0) pitched a scoreless inning for the victory, and Taylor Rogers got three outs for his second save.

The 22-year-old Kopech, one of baseball’s top pitching prospects, struck out four in two scoreless innings before a 52-minute rain delay. Luis Avilan came in for the White Sox when the game resumed.

ELKVILLE, Ill. – Former NIACC baseball player Bryce Ball was selected to the Collegiate Wood Bat Prospect League all-star team.

Ball, who played for the Trojans in 2017-18, was a member of the Lafayette Aviators this past summer. Ball was selected to the West Division as a first baseman.

For Lafayette, Ball hit .268 (59 of 220) with 10 doubles, nine home runs (tied for 5th in league), 47 RBIs (fifth in league) and 44 walks (2nd in league).

Ball, who has signed a national letter of intent to Dallas Baptist University, hit .294 with 14 home runs, 11 doubles and 44 RBIs during his sophomore season for the Trojans in 2018.

Ball ranks fourth on the school’s career doubles list (33), fifth on career home run list (21) and seventh on all-time hit list (135).

— high school volleyball last night

Mason City 25-25-25, Des Moines East 14-13-16

New Hampton 25-25-25, Nashua-Plainfield 8-12-10

Northwood-Kensett 25-25-25, Riceville 12-14-15

Rockford 25-25-22-16-21, Clarksville 22-19-25-25-19

IOWA CITY — Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz expects Ivory Kelly-Martin to be the Hawkeyes’ starting running back when they open against Northern Illinois. The Plainfield, Illinois native saw action in all 13 games a year ago as a true freshman and has been competing with fellow sophomores Toren Young and Mekhi Sargent.

Ferentz says all three will see playing time.

Iowa opens the season on September 1st hosting Northern Illinois.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chelsea Gray scored 26 points, helping the Los Angeles Sparks beat the defending champion Minnesota Lynx 75-68 on Tuesday night to advance to the second round of the WNBA playoffs.

It was the fourth straight year Los Angeles and Minnesota have met in an elimination playoff game — with each team winning the past two WNBA championships. The Lynx hadn’t been eliminated in the first round since 2004.

After Minnesota guard Maya Moore missed two free throws with 1:56 remaining, Gray sank a long jumper to extend Los Angeles’ lead to 70-65. Minnesota turned it over on its next possession and Nneka Ogwumike hit two free throws.

Temi Fagbenle made an open corner 3-pointer to pull Minnesota to 72-68 with 52.4 seconds to go, but Moore was off on a contested 3-pointer on their next possession and Ogwumike sealed it at the free-throw line.

Sixth-seeded Los Angeles (20-15) will play at No. 3 seed Washington on Thursday.

Ogwumike added 19 points for Los Angeles and Riquna Williams scored 17. Candace Parker was held to two points.

Gray and Ogwumike combined to score 23 of Los Angeles’ 25 second-quarter points. The Sparks closed the half on a 15-3 run for a 40-37 lead.

Sylvia Fowles had 18 points and 12 rebounds for her 21st playoff double-double for seventh-seeded Minnesota (18-17). Moore added 14 points and Fagbenle scored a career-high 15 points. Four-time WNBA champion Lindsay Whalen, who announced her retirement earlier this season, scored nine points in her final game.